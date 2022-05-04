Public Invited To Watch Tree Climbing Competition

FARMINGTON -- The fifth annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship is open free to the public and will be held Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at Creekside Park in Farmington.

David Raines, who is co-chair of the competition for the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council, said people are invited to come watch the competition.

"The spectators will be amazed at how accommodating everyone is for people to come watch this," Raines said. "Everyone is so helping and wants to educate the public. It's a great environment."

Raines said Creekside Park was selected for this year's state tree climbing competition because the park has amazing Bur Oak species.

"The park has beautiful, large trees. The climbers will truly enjoy getting in the canopy of these trees," Raines said.

He said 40 climbers from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin are registered for the event. Even more impressive, Raines said, is that 75 volunteers are registered. These are arborists who are coming on their own time and at their own expense to help during the two days.

The preliminary events will start around 7-8 a.m Saturday and go on throughout the day. The goal is to be finished by 4 p.m., Raines said.

There are six preliminary events and these will be running simultaneously on the trees selected for the event. Raines said spectators can show up anytime during the day and see an event going on.

Raines said the preliminary events are the following:

• Throwline: accurately and timely hit targets with a throwline and install climbing lines in a specified time limit.

• Open Ascent: A timed 50-foot climb into the tree.

• Work Climb (2): move throughout the canopy of a tree and perform a specified task in a timely manner.

• Aerial Rescue (2): a simulated accident situation where contestants must climb a tree to an injured worker, secure the victim and lower safely to the ground.

The contestants are scored and at the end of the day, the top three Arkansas climbers and the top three out-of-state climbers advance to the Master's Challenge on Sunday.

On Sunday, only one tree is used for the events. The finalists will have to master all elements, except the aerial rescue. They will have to throw the line, ascend the tree, work the tree and get all the gear out of the tree in a specified time limit.

The top scorers are judged on their knowledge of climbing technique, use of equipment, safety, poise, continuity and overall productivity.

Two champions will be named at the end of the competition, an Arkansas champion and an out-of-state champion, Raines said.

He thanked the city of Farmington and its parks department for their assistance.

"The city of Farmington and specifically, its parks department have been very accommodating to us using their park," Raines said.

The annual statewide competition, sponsored by the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council, promotes tree care professionalism and work safety practices. The council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of urban and community trees. The Council's role is to educate and promote good urban forest policies and management principles to Arkansas' communities.

Raines said a different city is chosen each year for the annual competition. In past years, the championship has been held in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Little Rock.