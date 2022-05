Restaurant Inspections

Western Washington County

April 19

McDonald's, 207 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on June 30, 2021.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy, 81 E. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified protection manager.

The County Fare, 14375 Tyree Mountain Road, Prairie Grove Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The fryers, refrigerator and equipment should be deep cleaned prior to opening.

April 20

Trinity Prep Day School, 56 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation is available.

No violations this reporting period: Ice Ice Shavey, 290 E. Main St., Farmington.