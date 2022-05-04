Sportsmanship, A Welcome Concept

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian's sportsmanship improved considerably since the last time they eliminated Prairie Grove from the District 4A-1 baseball tournament, this time by an 8-1 score on Wednesday, April 27.

Three years ago when the Saints recorded the final out and won by a nearly identical score, 7-1, to oust the Tigers on April 23, 2019, repeated chants of "Your season's over, your season's over," were like rubbing salt in the multiplied wounds for a senior class playing without teammate Jarren Sorters, who passed after a long battle with childhood cancer on Aug. 11, 2016, one month shy of what would have been his sixteenth birthday.

The 2019 Tigers endured the worst season in school history, going 1-7 in the 4A-1 after suffering the preseason trauma of the resignation of former coach Chris Mileham days before the season opener in February, 2019, based on an anonymous complaint resulting in a firestorm of bad publicity for the school district.

Shiloh hosted the Tigers in a first-round No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup in the 2019 district tourney and the private school missed an opportunity to apply the Biblical principal utilized by the "Good Samaritan" in its treatment of the wounded Tigers.

Thankfully there was no such taunting this year. Shiloh's baseball facility is named "Servant's Field" and the Saints displayed compassion at an opportune time on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Shiloh's Luke Bowerman doubled, driving in two runs and upping the Saints' lead to 5-1.

On a throw home the ball bounced and hit Prairie Grove catcher Ty Estepp squarely on the face after he had removed his facemask. That stopped everything while Prairie Grove head coach Mitch Cameron and Shiloh's trainer examined Estepp to determine whether he should continue.

Smarting from the blow, Estepp doggedly maintained his catching duties for the duration of the contest. Shiloh's Graham Jones singled to drive in another run and Cameron went to his bullpen, bringing in reliever Jaxon Beare, who induced a pair of groundouts to get out of the inning. Estepp had a key block, preventing a passed ball and another potential run during the sequence.

When the Tigers went into the dugout Shiloh's trainer got Estepp some ice to relieve the swelling. That's the type of compassion defining what 4A-1 baseball fans said in 2019 and many times over the years they'd prefer to be demonstrated when competing against the Saints.

Prairie Grove took a 1-0 in the top of the first. Davis Stephens banged out a leadoff single and eventually scored the Tigers' only run on a throwing error. Shiloh scored three runs in the third and three in the fourth, then added an insurance run in both the fifth and sixth innings.

In the past fan behavior generated animosity, overshadowing strong individual performances by the Saints, which advanced to a semifinal game against No. 2 Huntsville Thursday at Harrison and qualified for the 4A North Regional this week.

Alex Patrick drove in a pair of runs and Miles Nantze added an RBI for the Saints.

Shiloh's Caleb Anderson earned the win, throwing seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out 12 against two walks and drawing compliments from Tiger skipper Mitch Cameron, who returned to the program after the 2019 season.

"That guy's good. His change-up looked really good tonight. I bet [University of Arkansas head baseball coach] Dave Van Horn was here looking at him tonight. We were able to battle at times, but he threw strikes," Cameron said.

When Anderson struck out the last batter, there was only respectful silence from the Shiloh fans as the teams shook hands.

What a welcome sound of sportsmanship visiting fans haven't always heard when absorbing a district tournament loss at Springdale.

