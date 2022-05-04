Tigers Atone For Strike Outs

PEA RIDGE -- Prairie Grove avenged a regular season loss by knocking Pea Ridge out of the 4A-1 District tournament by a 10-3 score on Monday, April 25, in first round action.

Junior hurler Ryder Orr dominated the Blackhawks from the mound. He thew all seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking none. Pea Ridge went a collective 4-for-27 at the plate.

Prairie Grove, meanwhile, found ways to get on base and push runs across -- a far cry from the first meeting when the Tigers struck out 17 times against the Blackhawks.

Prairie Grove proved adept at the plate when it counted in an elimination game.

Davis Stephens (1-for-3, 2 RS, 2 BB), Orr (3-for-3, 3 RBIs, double, RS, 2 BB), Tate Benoit (2-for-5, RBI, double, RS), Ty Estepp (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles, BB), Conner Hubbs (2-for-4), and Caleb Carte (1-for-2, RBI, RS) each contributed.

"These guys did grow up a lot. They faced a lot of adversity. To be able to achieve what they achieved, it's very satisfying as a coach. Our senior class leadership was amazing and [a true benefit] for these young guys," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron.

The Blackhawks were led by Nathaniel Bennett (2-for-3, RS, SB) and Johnny Lyons: (1-for-3, 2 RBIs).

