Ukrainian Cellist Visited Lincoln Church In 2015





While thousands were fleeing for their lives to nearby countries when Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine, a young professional cellist was making his way as quickly as possible from Italy to return home to Ukraine to gather his family and take them to safety.

This young man, Vlad Primikove, 29, is known and loved by many with The Sanctuary, a United Pentecostal Church in Lincoln.

Primikove spent two weeks in Lincoln in 2015 with members of the church to learn about their worship, help lead in worship and get a taste of American life in a rural community.

He was single at the time and came to Lincoln because of a connection between his pastor at the United Pentecostal Church International in Kiev and the pastor at The Sanctuary at the time, David McBride.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department leads worship for The Sanctuary and he describes Primikove as "the brother from another country." O'Brien said church members "fell in love with Vlad," and they, along with many others, donated money to help Primikove's family with their financial needs to purchase food, clothes and necessities during these tragic times in Ukraine.

The Decision To Go Home

Life today is very different for Primikove from when he was in Lincoln about seven years ago. He's now married to his wife, Dianna, and they have a precious 2-year-old daughter, Lia.

The family is no longer in Kiev but is living in a village with about 8,000 people near the western border of Ukraine. They fled there for safety and are spending their time to help pack up food and supplies to send out to many others in need in their war-torn country.

But to get to that point, Primikove first had to make his way back into Ukraine as many others were going the opposite direction to get away from war.

During an interview through Facetime on April 6, Primikove said he was in lower Italy to perform in a concert with the National Chamber Ensemble Kiev Soloists when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 23.

The war had started and borders were closing. Primikove's contract with the National Chamber ran through March 9 in Italy. When Russia invaded, orchestra members could choose to stay in Italy or try to go home to Ukraine.

Primikove knew he couldn't stay.

"When I was in Italy, one day I woke up with this feeling. My people are fighting there. I'm sitting abroad, doing concerts," he said. "I knew my wife and daughter were there, in a bomb shelter, hungry, they are cold. I need to do something, anything. I don't want to shoot but I want to do what I'm able to do. That's the reason I came back to Ukraine."

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Dianna left Kiev with her daughter to go to her parents in a nearby city. At the time, Primikove said his wife thought she might be gone two or three weeks and then she would be returning home.

Primikove said a pastor prayed with him before he left Italy. He bought a plane ticket for himself and a plane ticket for his cello to fly to Rome and then flew to Romania, closer to the Ukrainian border. From there, Primikove, and his cello, traveled by train four days to get to his family.

"It was terrible," he said, describing the scene at the train stations and riding by train. There were so many people that he had to stand up during the trip.

"A lot of people died waiting at the train stations because of people running and because of the heat," Primikove said. "When the train comes, everyone is just running."

He jumped on the train as it was going. There was no electricity, no lights, closed windows.

"I prayed. I just prayed. I prayed a lot," Primikove said. "I asked God, can you open doors and show me what doors need to be closed."

Fleeing To Safety

He made it safely to his family and then began looking for a car or for someone to take them to safety. While waiting, for three days he and the family members were in and out of the apartment's basement as bomb sirens would go off at all hours of the day and night.

"It didn't matter if it was morning, if it was night, if it was 3 a.m. We just grabbed the kid. We were never undressed. Always had sweaters and always dressed," he said.

As the sirens went off, they would race down the stairs to the apartment basement, waiting sometimes up to five hours before the sirens would stop blaring.

It was important to them, he said, that Lia did not feel scared by all of it.

"We played with her and spent more energy that we didn't have," he said. Movies and cartoons were used to distract Lia from the dangers going on all around them.

Primikove said someone stepped up to help get them to the village where they are now living. His wife's parents stayed in their apartment because of an elderly family member who couldn't leave.

In this village, Vlad and Dianna are volunteering through the Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle. Food and money donations are being trucked from there into other parts of Ukraine.

The couple has not returned to their home in Kiev but Primikove believes he will return home one day and then his country will rebuild. However, he said he does not believe the war will end soon.

When he left for Italy, all Primikove had was his cello and one suitcase of clothes. When his wife left for her parents, all she had were some clothes for mother and daughter. All thought they would be back together soon.

Like many in Ukraine, Primikove said he did not believe Russia would invade Ukraine, even though its army was along the borders of the country.

"The news in Ukraine said it wouldn't happen," Primikove said. "My friends said it wouldn't happen. He's (Russian President Vladimir Putin) too crazy to do it. He's just showing out. He's just showing what he has. But he won't do this."

Now with the war going on for weeks, Primikove said the only way he's able to deal with it is that he tries not to allow his emotions to take over.

For his wife, it's harder, he said. Dianna tries to stay busy but she gets depressed, he said.

"Small things hurt her," he said.

God's Protection

The family has felt God's presence since the invasion, even before the invasion.

"I prayed and asked God to protect us," Primikove said. "I think without God I wouldn't be here. I felt God's direction in everything."

His wife also has many stories to tell when she believed that God protected her and Lia, and they know of stories from others about how God sustained them.

He tells this one personal, traumatic story.

"I was in Italy. She (Dianna) called me for two seconds. She was running and she said 'pray for us.' That was it. For one hour, I thought they died. I can't explain it. It was so much pain. I was praying, crying. In one hour, she called back and said, 'We are OK, thanks to God.'"

Primikove's church in Kiev has begun meeting again. When there, Primikove helped to lead worship playing cello, piano and singing. Presently, he's helping with worship with a church in the village where they are living. He said the church meets nightly to pray.

Primikove said his message to the world is to ask people to donate money, food, do anything they can to help the people in Ukraine.

"A lot of people are helping Ukraine and I appreciate it and I'm really thankful for that," Primikove said. "But if a lot of people are watching, I ask them to do anything...It's not about our comfort. It's about our life."

He also has specific prayer requests and asks people to pray for his president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and God's direction for him, to pray for the war to end and to pray that people will not die on both sides.

Primikove said he also prays for God's justice in this situation.

"I know God has instruments," he said. "Sometimes I feel really mad at the Russian army. What they are doing to children, to women, old men. They just kill for fun. It's terrible things."

Primikove said he tries not to judge but he still has to calm himself down and do what he can to protect his people.

Primikove said he's using the money raised through his Lincoln, Ark., connections to buy food and whatever needs the family has but he's also sending it on to help his father and other family members in Kiev and other cities.

"When you have somewhere to sleep and a member of your family doesn't, you have to help. We need to. It's also our serving," he said.

COURTESY PHOTO Vlad Primikove is a professional cellist with the National Chamber Ensemble Kiev Soloists of Ukraine. He was performing with the Chamber in Italy when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 23 and made his way back to his wife and daughter to take them to safety.











COURTESY PHOTO This is the basement where Vlad Primikove, his wife, Dianna, and daughter, and others sheltered while bomb sirens were going off in their city in Ukraine. Dianna's father was able to put up some lights so the room was not pitch black.





