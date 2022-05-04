WCEL Obituaries for May 4, 2022

Photos: Hadley, Ledbetter, Gragg

Hazel Grace Gragg

Hazel Grace Gragg, age 85, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born June 20, 1936, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Archie and Della (Lerke) Watkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gragg, her parents, one brother, Roy Watkins, one sister, Dorothy Ray, one brother-in-law, Glenn Morgan; and one great granddaughter, Saylor Grace Gragg.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Gragg and his wife Lisa of West Fork, Arkansas, and Rod Gragg of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one daughter, Patricia Cranford and her husband Bobby of Garfield, Arkansas; one sister, Lois Morgan of Shreveport, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Nicole Black, Savanna Gragg, Darrick Gragg and his wife Caitlin, Joshua Cranford, Shanda Butler and her husband Duane, Dalton Reed and his wife Katelyn, and Lacy Gragg; sixteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice 901 Jones Rd. Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Karen Hadley

Karen Hadley, age 57, of Farmington, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, in Fayetteville. She was born October 1, 1964, in Fayetteville to Kenneth and Betty Sisemore Crudup.

She has been a member of Center Street Church of Christ for most of her life. She was a teacher with the Springdale School district for ten years and the Farmington School district for 18 years.

She is survived by her husband, Robb Hadley; one son, Ben Hadley, and his wife Laney of Farmington; and her parents, Ken and Betty Crudup of Fayetteville.

Karen attended Bates Elementary School and Ramay Junior High in Fayetteville, graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1982 and from the University of Arkansas in December 1986. She taught in Springdale at Parson Hills Elementary for ten years, then took seven years off when Ben was born, and was a teacher at Randall G. Lynch Middle School in Farmington when she passed. Every year of her teaching career was spent in a fourth-grade classroom. She liked math and was very good at teaching it. One of her former students said, "She was the teacher who taught me to love math."

Karen's other job was an unpaid position as Youth Minister's wife. The kids always enjoyed her cooking and the gatherings at the Hadley home. She loved church camp and served as a counselor at Green Valley Bible Camp after having attended as a camper from the age of nine. Ben was her pride and joy, and she loved attending his ball games with the other baseball and basketball moms who became some of her closest friends. Most important to her, however, were the good reports she received from teachers and other parents regarding her son.

The funeral service was held Saturday, April 30, at the basketball arena at Farmington High School with burial following in Farmington Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Tracts International, 2125 North Center Street, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 72701.

To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com

Billie Sue Ledbetter

Billie Sue Ledbetter, age 83, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home. She was born August 29, 1938, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Harley and Dorothy (Allred) Webb.

Billie enjoyed gardening, flowers and, most of all, spending time with family and grandkids especially, giving the great-grandson cookies. She retired from the Arkansas public schools system after 25 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dwayne Webb.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Charles Ray Ledbetter; two daughters, Deborah Summers (Daniel) and Martha Gibson, all of Springdale, Arkansas; two sisters, Sharon Enke (Paul) of St. Peters, Missouri, and Brenda Cunningham (Mark) of Farmington, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Janie Webb of Dutch Mills, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Justin Summers, Kaele Donaldson (Caleb) , Timothy Summers, Bethanie Ledbetter and Emily Ledbetter; and one great-grandson, Benjamin Donaldson.

Funeral service was held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

