What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

Wedington Fire Safety Day

Wedington Fire Department, 13496 Highway 16, will host a Safety Awareness Day, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 7. The event will include fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulance, smoke trailer, child ID cards and the AirEvac. Children also can have their photos made with fire dogs, Ember and Higbee.

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

American Red Cross will host a blood drive 12-5 p.m., Monday, May 16, at Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its pancake breakfast from 6-11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5 per person.

Line Dancing In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will be line dancing at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, May 14. Meet at the large pavilion and wear comfortable shoes.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Senate Candidate Forum

A candidate forum for the state Senate district 35 GOP primary candidates featuring candidates Tyler Dees, Gayla McKenzie and Jeff Tennant will be held Thursday, May 5, from 6-7 p.m. at the Latta Barn, 506 East Douglas Street in Prairie Grove, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Garrett and Victoria Watson, of Farmington, are hosting the event and invite residents to attend and hear from three candidates running for the open senate seat in the upcoming Arkansas primary election on May 24. District 35 encompasses the communities of Decatur, Farmington, Gentry, Gravette, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Siloam Springs, Summers, Cane Hill and Morrow.

Sharp Cemetery Decorations

Sharp Cemetery will have Decoration Day at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15. For more information, call 422-2570.

Kindergarten Round-up

Prairie Grove Elementary School is inviting incoming kindergarten students to come to the "Kindergarten Round-up" to meeting teachers, participate in fun activities and tour the kindergarten hallway and playground. If you have not registered your child for kindergarten, you can do it that day. The round-up will be a drop-in event from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 18.