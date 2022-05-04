Wolfpack 24-Run Explosion

LINCOLN -- Lincoln could do no wrong it seemed while bashing Green Forest, 24-1, to advance to the 3A-1 District baseball tournament semifinals with a big win at home on Thursday.

Lincoln celebrated senior night prior to the game. Lincoln coaches J. Keith and Seth Duke honored five seniors, Kyler Calvin, Jackson Endacott, Rylee Remington and Coley Taylor.

"That was fun. It's great to have a senior night like that. It's always good for seniors to get to go out with a win at home. It was a little bit different senior night than most playing a district tournament, too, and it gives us at least two more games. We get to go play Elkins over there tomorrow and the good thing is we got the No. 1 and No. 2 pitcher in the conference gone. We get to stack those guys, one and two, and give it our best shot," Keith said.

About the only thing that didn't go Lincoln's way was the postponement of a signing of senior pitcher Clay Pike. If cancelling the ceremony bothered Pike it didn't show on the mound. He threw three scoreless innings and might have finished with a shutout had he not been pulled after allowing back-to-back singles in the fourth.

Keith said he was really proud of Pike, who racked up eight or nine strikeouts. Pike went three-and-two-thirds of an inning. He was at 51 pitches when Keith pulled him so he could go again on Saturday if the Wolves advanced into the district championship.

"It was a big senior night for him. All the seniors played well. Rylee Remington had two hits, Coley Taylor had a couple walks, Kyler Calvin got a hit and made a play. Overall it was a lot of fun and I'm just glad they finally put it together a little bit," Keith said.

The Wolves loaded the bases in the first inning and kept them loaded with four straight batters coming to the plate. Paxton Price, Gauge Davis and Kellar Price singled with each driving in a run. Remington cleared the bases with a double, multiplying the Wolfpack advantage by two from 3-0 to 6-0. Jackson Endacott came up for the second time in the inning and drilled a 2-run double to put the Wolves up 8-0.

Davis and Kellar Price drove in runs, increasing the disparity to 11-0 in favor of Lincoln after two innings.

The deluge continued in the third with a run scoring on a passed ball. Wolves again occupied every base when Davis reached on an error, scoring another run to make it 13-0. Kellar Price upped the ante with a sacrifice fly and Remington drove in a pair of runs with a single after the Wolve successfully executed a double steal.

Endacott doubled down the third base line, extending the margin to 17-0. Moore and Taylor walked with the bases loaded, driving in two more runs. Lincoln owned a 19-0 lead after three innings.

Keith made mass substitutions in the fourth inning and rejoiced over sending everybody on the roster into the batting lineup.

"Sawyer Copeland, a freshman, had a hit, Bryson Sams got walked, Kaleb Roy had a big double, Sawyer Copeland had an RBI, Jace Birkes got a hit, Trace Wallace singled, Kaden Brown hammered one in there. The guy made a really good play in center field. I mean just about everybody on the team put the bat on the ball at some time," Keith said.

Lincoln won 24-1 to move into the district semifinals against Elkins.

Elkins 8, Lincoln 0

The 24-run explosion had Keith looking forward to get a chance to compete against Elkins in the district semifinals Friday.

"We go over there and hope to play an A game and have them play an A game and see what happens after seven innings," Keith said.

Keith planned to move Birkes, a sophomore, into the starting lineup, saying, "All he does is hit."

Unfortunately, the Wolves didn't string together another big hitting game. Elkins starter Noah Terry went the distance, allowing two hits and striking out 10.

Elkins (17-7) homered three times, two by Kayson Drummond and one by Stone Dean to go with Trace Keller's three hits and three RBIs as Elkins knocked Lincoln out of the winner's bracket, a game short of playing for the 3A-1 District baseball tournament championship on Friday.

Lincoln finished third in the regular season standings and will take a No. 3 seed into this week's 3A Region 1 tournament at Greenland.