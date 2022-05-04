Wolves Break School Record

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (10-4-1) set a new school record for most wins in a boys soccer season with a 5-1 victory over Eureka Springs on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

First year soccer coach Mason Wann is enjoying the ride with a front row seat to the exploits of senior Rafael Regalado-Pena, who eclipsed his single season of 26 goals from 2021 with two goals in a Thursday, April 28, 2022, win over Eureka Springs to bring his season total to 28 goals.

Pena exceeded his school record for most goals in a season set in 2021 drawing him closer to his personal objective of scoring 30 goals in a season coming into this week. According to Wann, Pena serves as a coach on the field, which helps make up for the coach's lack of experience with the sport.

"It's awesome even for me to be a part of it because I don't have a ton to do with it. He coaches the team really. He coaches the offense, him and Conzalo [Perez]; they really work together and then [goalkeeper] Jakkson Grisham, he gets the defenders in good position so I'm very fortunate to have these guys. It's not nothing to do with me per-se, but he's just a great player, just works really hard at it," Wann said.

Caleb Karnes scored a goal by finishing a strong, aggressive move with Wann praising the teamwork involved.

"Jobany Madera set him up. Jobany sent a long shot to him and he got up and got it it. It was really impressive to get him back on the board with that one. It was a great goal. That was the one that put us over, we were up 2-1 and then we kind of took off from there," Wann said.

Junior Tsimtxhua Vang, who kicks field goals and extra points for the football team, scored the first goal. Wann noted Vang had a lot of shots on goal in the first half and has such a strong leg, he just couldn't quite keep the ball down far enough in the first half and then he got that shot that was good.

"The dude has just a super strong leg, he's just a very athletic player, very fast, and when he kicks it, a lot of props to their goalie because T probably had 20 shots on them in the first match and he was just defending them and blocking them. He got quite a bit of shots tonight, couldn't get quite as many towards the net tonight, but that one was really good," Wann said.

Wann's influence on the team looms larger than he's willing to take credit for. The Wolves got a number of shots from point-blank range in the first half but couldn't score. Wann never allowed frustration to enter into his coaching. He consistently applauded efforts and the offensive set up even if the finishing touch didn't manifest until the second half.

"I'm just proud of the way they play so hard and they have all year. That's the biggest thing for me is I can't coach them as good as I would like in the Xs and Os or just the strategy but, man, they play hard and I haven't had to get on them at all about it too much this year. They're always just go, go, go," Wann said.

In the first half the Wolves were a little discouraged, but they got the one goal and momentum shifted. Wann said the team knew they had a good chance to win because they played on Eureka Springs' side of the field throughout the first half and just couldn't convert.

"It was a great second half and I'm very proud of them because they didn't waver and they came out in the second half and just dominated the way they did," Wann said.

The Wolves close out the regular season on Friday at home against Arkansas Arts Academy at 7 p.m.