Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cards Fourth At Regional

by From Staff Report | May 11, 2022 at 8:55 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper poses with his players past and present, who helped him win 300 games at the school. Harper has 317 career wins including one season when he served as head baseball coach at Lincoln. Several Cardinal alumni came out to celebrate the achievement during a Tuesday, April 19, 2022, conference win, 22-5, over rival Prairie Grove.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington suffered two baseball defeats on the same day at the 4A North Regional At Morrilton on Saturday. The Cardinals lost a semifinal game to Huntsville, then dropped the consolation game to Shiloh Christian, 15-2.

Dakota Goble had a home run and drove in three runs as Shiloh Christian blasted Farmington and took third place in the 4A North Region tournament Saturday afternoon in Morrilton. The Saints, who earlier suffered a 9-5 loss to Harrison in the semifinal game, erupted for 12 runs in the top of third to take control. Goble hit a two-run home run during the outburst.

Ben Baker also drove in three runs for Shiloh, while Miles Nantze and Graham Jones had two RBIs apiece. Deklen Gardenhire hit a two-run home run for Farmington, which dropped a 7-4 decision to Huntsville in Saturday's second semifinal game.

On Friday Farmington punched its ticket to the Class 4A State tournament this week by beating Heber Springs, 7-0.

Print Headline: Cards Fourth At Regional

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT