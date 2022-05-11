Cards Fourth At Regional

FARMINGTON -- Farmington suffered two baseball defeats on the same day at the 4A North Regional At Morrilton on Saturday. The Cardinals lost a semifinal game to Huntsville, then dropped the consolation game to Shiloh Christian, 15-2.

Dakota Goble had a home run and drove in three runs as Shiloh Christian blasted Farmington and took third place in the 4A North Region tournament Saturday afternoon in Morrilton. The Saints, who earlier suffered a 9-5 loss to Harrison in the semifinal game, erupted for 12 runs in the top of third to take control. Goble hit a two-run home run during the outburst.

Ben Baker also drove in three runs for Shiloh, while Miles Nantze and Graham Jones had two RBIs apiece. Deklen Gardenhire hit a two-run home run for Farmington, which dropped a 7-4 decision to Huntsville in Saturday's second semifinal game.

On Friday Farmington punched its ticket to the Class 4A State tournament this week by beating Heber Springs, 7-0.