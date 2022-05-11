Departments Respond To Flooding Calls

FARMINGTON -- Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln fire departments stayed busy last week as the area received more than eight inches of rain from May 1 through May 6.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., this area received 1.58 inches of rain on May 2, 2.88 inches of rain on May 4 and 4.11 inches of rain on May 5, based on information from an official observer in Westville, Okla.

Another station at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, recorded 5.22 inches on May 5, said Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with the NWS.

Area fire departments helped with rescues that included getting people out of their houses in a few instances and helping others get out of vehicles stranded because of flooding.

Prairie Grove Fire Department launched its rescue boat for a vehicle that was washed away in the current on Kinion Lake Road, according to fire Chief J.C. Dobbs. The call came in about 4:30 a.m., Thursday, May 5. Dobbs said firefighters and first responders cleared the scene at 6:30 a.m.

Dobbs said the vehicle lodged against a tree and looked like it was in the middle of a lake because of the flooding in the field. One person was rescued without any injuries.

Prairie Grove, Farmington, Wedington and Washington County Urban Search and Rescue helped with the incident.

In other places, the Illinois River flooded over Viney Grove Road and Goose Creek flooded over Goose Creek Road.

Bill Hellard, Farmington fire chief, said his firefighters helped to rescue seven people from two houses on Hunter Street by Creekside Park because of rising water. They also helped to rescue another person off Rheas Mill Road. The vehicle was swept aside and the driver was outside the vehicle, hanging onto a fence post, Hellard said.

Most of Farmington's calls were to assist with rescues in the county, Hellard said. The first calls came in about 2 a.m., Thursday, May 5, and he still was fielding calls throughout the day on Thursday.

Lincoln firefighters were dispatched to three water rescues in the county and ended up helping on two of the rescues, said Chief Thomas Pinder, Jr. The county's dispatcher canceled one of the calls before Lincoln arrived.

Lincoln didn't have any rescues in the city but the department helped with clearing streets and cleaning up debris, Piinder said.

Lincoln's first call for the rain event came in at 2 a.m., Thursday, May 6.

Floyd Shelley, Farmington's public works manager, said the city fared very well as far as flooding.

"Compared to 2017, we had a minimal amount of stuff," Shelley said. "I think there was far less flooding in the houses this time."

In 2017, Farmington received about nine inches of rain over a two-day span, April 29-30, and houses flooded, including nine houses on Rosebay Lane in Meadowsweet Subdivision off Garland McKee Road.

Five years ago, water flowed down Rosebay Lane and water from the creek behind the houses came up into the houses. Since that year, the city has made some drainage improvements in the area but the drainage project is not finished. The city also has completed drainage projects in other areas.

"We've been real lucky this time," Shelley said. "We're gaining on the (drainage) problems, obviously."

Last week's flooding also affected school bus routes. Lincoln, Farmington and Prairie Grove school districts sent out alerts to let parents know about changes in the bus routes.

COURTESY PHOTO This photo, sent in by Megan Boliver, is from Wheeler Road in western Washington County.



COURTESY PHOTO Clear Creek flooded over Harmon Road last week and was closed to traffic. This area is part of the Farmington School District.

