Early Voting Underway Through May 23

Early voting for the May 24 preferential primary, nonpartisan judicial and annual school elections opened May 9 and continues through Monday, May 23.

Registered voters can cast ballots at any of the election centers in Washington County. Dates and hours of operation vary by location.

Election centers in western Washington County, dates and hours of operation:

• Prairie Grove Fire Department, 131 S. Neal St. -- May 9-13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 16-20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed May 21 and May 23.

• Lincoln Community Center, 112 Boyer Avenue -- May 19-20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed all other days for early voting.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4511 W. Wedington Dr., in Fayetteville -- May 9-13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 16-20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on May 23.

Other election centers in Washington County include the quorum courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse, Bud Walton Arena and Fayetteville Public Library.

Go to the county website, washingtoncountyar.gov, for dates and hours of operation for all election voting centers.