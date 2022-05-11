Farmington Softball Team Takes Second

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinal softball team finished in second place at the 4A North Regional tournament last week. They played two games on Saturday because Thursday's game got rained out.

Harrison 4, Farmington 2

The Lady Goblins captured the regional title after knocking off 4A-1 Conference regular season champion Farmington on Saturday in Morrilton. Harrison (19-7) will carry the No. 1 seed from the North into this week's Class 4A state tournament in Nashville.

The win over Farmington was the Lady Goblins' second of the day. Earlier on Saturday, Harrison topped Gravette 12-3 , jumping out to a 4-0 lead and securing the win by scoring three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Katelyn Fleming homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Goblins and Kaylee Wolfe added a double and three RBIs.

Farmington 11, Morrilton 5

Farmington (18-7) advanced to the championship game by knocking off Morrilton 11-5. Remington Adams was 4-for-4 with a double, and Justine Davidson had four RBIs for the Lady Cardinals. Reece Shirey was 2-for-4 for Farmington.

Kamryn Uher allowed nine hits. She had four strike outs in a complete game win.

Farmington 7, Dardanelle 1

Kamryn Uher pitched a complete-game to lead the Lady Cardinals to a first-round win Friday. Kamryn Uher allowed five hits and struck out four to earn the win in the circle. Remington Adams doubled and drove in two runs to pace the Farmington offense and Amia Carr added a run-scoring double. The win earnd the Lady Cardinals a berth in this week's Class 4A state tournament in Nashville.

Farmington 9, Dardanelle 0

The Lady Cardinals got a combined 3-hitter from Morgan Uher and Kamryn Uher in a shutout win on Tuesday, March 10. Morgan Uher went six innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts, and Kamryn Uher pitched the final inning. Amia Carr belted a pair of doubles to highlight a 3-for-4 day at the plate with three RBIs. Remington Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and Grace Boatwright homered. Isabella Hulsey also drove home two runs for Farmington (4-1, 1-0).