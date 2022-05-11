Lincoln Council Discusses Fireworks Ordinance

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council members came to a consensus on several issues last week and these will be considered at future council meetings.

The council held a Committee of the Whole meeting on May 3 to discuss a fireworks ordinance, a proposal to outsource sanitation and look over financial information for the first quarter.

After some discussion, the council agreed to allow residents to use fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4 of each year. Members also agreed to allow a permit process for fireworks to be used at high school events or other public celebrations.

The city will continue to prohibit the sale of fireworks within the city limits.

A proposed fireworks ordinance will not govern the type of fireworks allowed but instead will defer to what the state allows as far as fireworks.

The council most likely will consider a fireworks ordinance at its June meeting. The question among council members was whether they could consider an emergency clause so the ordinance would be in effect for the July 4 holiday this summer.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said city staff would check to see if the ordinance would qualify for an emergency clause.

The council also agreed to advertise for bids for a third party to provide sanitation services for city residents, instead of the city providing this service.

Jason Fitzgerald offered a proposal at the council's April meeting. Fitzgerald, who owns Cards Recycling and Disposal Services in Springdale, said he's been in the trash business for 18 years and the company provides service to several communities and rural areas.

The company uses automated trucks and carts to eliminate labor positions that are hard to fill, Fitzgerald said.

If selected for the service, Fitzgerald said customers would have 96-gallon carts and receive service one day per week. Recycling would be available if the city decides it wants a recycling service.

Last week, city council member Johnny Stowers said his concern about using carts is older people or others who would not be able to get their carts to the street for trash pickup.

Hutchens said it's possible exceptions could be made for those who cannot move their carts.

Council member Terry Bryson said he wants to see the difference in pricing for different services for any bids submitted. For example, he wants to see the price for trash and then the price for trash and recycling. He also said he wanted to see if there would be a cost for the company to bill customers, instead of the city billing customers.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, said the city does not want to bill for this service because then the city would be the one to have to follow up when people do not pay their sanitation bills.

Hutchens said the city would offer jobs in other departments to sanitation workers if the council decides to contract with a third party for sanitation.

In going over the first-quarter financials, Hulse said costs have increased for utilities and sanitation above the budgeted amount. Costs also are up for the water department.

As an example, she said the natural gas bill for the fire department was about what the city spent in all of 2021. Sanitation costs are up because of higher fuel prices and higher dump fees.

As far as sales tax revenues, Hulse said those are up and if they remain the same way for the rest of the year, the revenue will come in above what's projected in the budget.

Council member Mary West asked if Hulse would provide a breakdown on expenses listed as "other" or "miscellaneous," and Hulse said she would provide that information in the future.

Hutchens said cities approve a budget but unexpected costs come up during the year.

"If you don't have a miscellaneous, you have to do an appropriation ordinance for each one," Hutchens said.

"I'd just like to know what's spent under miscellaneous," West said.