Lincoln Showcases Community Hospitality

LINCOLN -- Athletes, coaches, timers, judges, parents and fans converged upon Lincoln from all corners of the state celebrating the Constitutional privilege of Peaceable Assembly during state track competition Tuesday, May 3.

Exercises of "Freedom of Speech" occurred from start to finish illustrated maybe best by Riverview sophomore Melanie Chandler, who pumped her fists while rejoicing aloud after clearing 9-feet-1 inch to win first place in the Class 3A State track and field girls pole vault competition. Such privileges of public expression continued as people reflected once the dust settled on the last race and all the awards were handed out.

Later in the day, Kelley Chandler, identifying herself as a "Riverview Mom," saluted the school on an "Enterprise-Leader" social media page, writing, "Thank you for hosting! We had a great time. Very impressed with how smoothly all events ran all day." That post inspired a comment from J, Larry Jones, who wrote, "Lincoln has a really nice facility!"

Interestingly, the Second Amendment privilege to "Keep and Bear Arms" gets put on full display during track meets with each race beginning with the firing of a starting pistol.

Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes expressed appreciation to the school district administration and principals for releasing staff and students so they could work the meet, with more help coming through the community and 3A-1 Conference for assisting in putting on the meet.

"We had parents, we had business owners, pastors stepping up and grandparents saying 'what can we do?' Our conference said 'we'll send coaches, what can we do to help?' It takes a whole community to do the whole big thing and showcase our facilities, but more so than that to showcase our people," Birkes said.

Prescott won the boys team championship, their fifth straight state crown and tenth overall for coach Brian Glass. The Curley Wolves dominated the meet by racking up 127 points, far outpacing Ashdown, which finished in second place with 84 points.

Harding Academy won the girls team championship with 60 points, coming out on top in a three-way race with West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate, which tied for second place with 54 points apiece.

West Fork's 4x400 meter relay team of Abby Rochelle, Jade Daugherity, Zoe Erickson and Viola Kelley won the event with a time of 4:25.85 just ahead of Episcopal Collegiate, which placed second in 4:27.10. The schools also finished 1-2 in the 4x800 meter relay with West Fork's Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, and Ashlee Greenlee) winning time showing 10:37.83.

Harding Academy coach Kelsie Turley noted that as defending state champions they weren't projected to win this year, but the girls battled their way to a second consecutive team title.

Riverview dominated the pole vault competition by winning first place in both the girls and boys divisions. In the morning Melanie Chandler cleared 9-1 to win the girls event, while in the afternoon Jeremy Racca cleared 12-8 to win the boys title. Both sophomores set personal bests in winning individual state championships.

Riverview didn't draw many athletes out for track and field this season. Out of three boys competing at district, Racca was the only qualifier for state, while three out of four athletes on the girls team qualified for state. Freshman Illusion Preciado won all her events at the district meet where she was the high-point individual athlete. She placed third at state in the 100 meters while classmate Karissa Spears placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles.

"It was just really overall a great day. Our school hasn't really been a track and field school in the past. They both wanted to prove everybody wrong and it was super that they both won state championships," said Riverview coach Hayley Howard.

Lincoln head girls basketball coach Emilianne Cox supervised the pole vault competition with two of her high school players, Sarah Snodgrass and Kaylin Osnes, assisting by adjusting the bar.

Howard hopes winning both pole vault titles will bring more kids out for track and field next year at Riverview. The Raiders traveled three hours from Searcy for the state meet.

"There are very few sports where you get to stay overnight. We were excited to be able to stay overnight in Fayetteville," Howard said.

Howard appreciated the facilities, layout and hospitality at Lincoln.

"I like it. I love having lots of room to set up tents. The turf is nice and they had a really good breakfast for coaches this morning," Howard said.

Birkes said he appreciates all the positive feedback he's received through emails and on social media.

"When they come to your house, how do you treat people? It's not just about our schools, but it's about teaching those kids this is what you should do when people come to your home you open up hospitality. You treat them like you want to be treated and I think that's a huge thing. You treat people like you want to be treated and everything works out," Birkes said.

Spectators witnessed a thrilling photo finish in the boys 800 meter run when Andy Landes, a Central Arkansas Christian senior used a good kick at the end to nearly overtake Kirby Whiseant, a Fouke junior. Landes put forth a valiant effort but came up just short in the race. Fouke won first place in the event with a time of 2:05.89 while Landes placed second with a time of 2:06.05 in a down to the wire footrace.

Lincoln had nine individual placings led by freshman Makayla Quinn's pair of sixth place showings in girls long jump (15-05.00) and triple jump (33-00.75). Sophomore Kristen Rhine placed 10th in girls discus (84-06.00) and shot put (29-00.50).

On the boys side freshman Caden Brewer placed eighth in long jump (20-06.75) and triple Jump (40-01.25) and 10th in the 400 meter dash (55.00) while classmate Kale Jones finished ninth in triple jump (39-07.50) and 10th in long jump (20-00.25).

The boys 4x100 relay team placed 11th in 46.79, while the boys 4x200 relay team was 12th in 1:38.24, and boys 4x400 relay team placed 12th in 3:59.31.

The pit crew grooming and measuring for long jump and triple jump events included Kaden Job, Bryson Karber, Colt Cushing and Miguel Cardenas assisted by a diligent young man from Green Forest under the supervision of head football coach Reed Mendoza, girls basketball assistant coach Michelle Lumsargis and cheer advisor Kara Jones.

