New Thrift Store Offers ‘Hand Up’

FARMINGTON -- With the support of the nonprofit organization Startup Junkie Foundation, four area women, along with many volunteers, are opening a new thrift store in Farmington to help provide financial support to local small business owners.

UpStart Thrift Store, at 235 E. Main St., will open to the public on June 1 and host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on June 4. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Fridays.

The thrift store will be an all-volunteer organization that falls under Startup Junkie Foundation, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit organization. It will not have a board of directors but will have an advisory board made up of business people.

The store's cofounders are four women who volunteered with the LIFE Ministries resale store in Farmington. LIFE Ministries has closed the Farmington resale store but the women wanted to continue to have something in the community.

The cofounders -- Janece Vines, Phy Amerine, Pam Parks and Karen Gerwig -- along with Startup Junkie, came up with a new concept to raise money through a thrift store to help small business owners and help the community.

Vines said UpStart Thrift Store has a three-fold mission:

• Provide good, quality items at a low cost to help everyone in the community.

• Provide grants to local businesses or startup businesses in Washington County.

• Provide money for interest-free loans through the Kiva NWA Hub loan program administered by Startup Junkie. This is a program that has helped small business owners with much-needed financial support during the covid-19 pandemic and helps entrepreneurs launch a new business.

Vines said the thrift store will be used as an organization that gives a "hand up," instead of a handout.

"Anytime the community looks for help, it goes to the local businesses and asks for donations," Vines said. "Local businesses also need help. We want to help them. They are valuable assets to our communities."

Pam Parks of Prairie Grove said she sees UpStart Thrift Store as an organization that can "step in to help people improve their businesses and their lives. UpStart will step in and help them with their resources."

Many volunteers already have been working on the store, installing shelves, organizing and going through donations.

More donations are needed and Vines encouraged people to donate locally in Farmington. Donations needed include clothes and shoes in good condition, household goods and jewelry. All physical and monetary donations are tax deductible because Startup Junkie Foundation is a 501c3 organization.

The store is in the former location of Hill Electric and Buzz Electric and will have plenty of space for customers to see everything that is offered for sale. Separate rooms will be used for men's and women's clothing, children's clothing, home goods, shoes and jewelry.

The space also has a front counter for purchases, office area, storage space and a work room for volunteers to sort through donations.

Amerine, who is an executive consultant with Startup Junkie Consulting, said small businesses applying for a grant from UpStart Thrift Store will have to meet certain qualifications to be considered as a candidate. The grants will only be open to Washington County businesses that are in good standing and have been in business for no longer than a year.

Businesses will apply online and go through an interview process. Volunteers with the store will be involved in the process and in helping to decide grant recipients.

For the KIVA loan program, Amerine said the thrift store will be considered a KIVA team lender and will be able to direct some of its revenue toward a business that is approved for an interest-free KIVA loan.

Amerine stressed that the grants and loans will not be available until the store is able to produce an income to provide those benefits.

Amerine said she's excited about the concept of the store and is receiving feedback from others who are excited about it. Parks added that volunteers have been amazed because so many doors have opened for the thrift store from the very beginning.

Startup Junkie is an organization that reaches out to others and teams with others, according to Amerine. She said the thrift store plans to do the same. She encouraged others to reach out to the store with ideas for community projects, such as food drives and clothing drives.

Caleb Talley, Startup Junkie Foundation executive director, said UpStart Thrift Store serves as the latest endeavor of the foundation's "Entrepreneur's Give Back" initiative. The first project was a food drive in December 2021 to benefit Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

"The Northwest Arkansas venture community is a very giving one," Talley said in a news release about the thrift store. "Whether it's giving of their time, knowledge or resources, I've seen the impact our area entrepreneurs have on each other and the rest of this growing community. Through this store, we hope to be able to provide our small business community access to funding that could make all the difference."

According to the foundation, the thrift store has received anonymous donations to cover associated startup costs until the store is self-sufficient.

Dave Bridge of Prairie Grove puts together a shelving unit for the new UpStart Thrift Store in Farmington.


