Police Report

FARMINGTON

Antonio Morales-Robles, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 10 in connection with left of center, drivers license required, DWI, violation of implied consent, improper lane change.

Alexander Jackson, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bryan Bates, 29, of Bentonville, was arrested April 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Starla Barker, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Parcher, 39, of Lincoln, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Eva Marie Klein, 52, of Elkins, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jarrod Neal, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested April 13 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerry Jackson, 39, of Springdale, was arrested April 14 in connection with felony sexual assault, second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thurman Mallard, 42, of Farmington, was arrested April 14 in connection with possession of Schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Autumn Williams, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Craig Drain, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brent Fry, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 14 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Sergio, Ramos-Villalon, 34, of Farmington, was arrested April 15 in connection with DWI, inattentive driving.

Aaron Miller, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 16 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Martel Jackson, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Regena Hall, 50, of Lowell, was arrested April 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Nelson, 36, of Bella Vista, was arrested April 18 in connection with public intoxication.

Randy Chambless, 59, of Morrow, was arrested April 18 in connection with DWI, left of center, ignition interlock devices violation, violation of implied consent.

Torrenta Clark, 46, of Farmington, was arrested April 19 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Dalton Dill, 20, of Combs, was arrested April 20 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Carrol Landelius, 61, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Doss, 44, of West Fork, was arrested April 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Darian Shelley, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kevin Wilburn, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Samantha Moreland, 31, of Springdale, was arrested April 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mario King, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kirk Ferguson, 58, of Farmington, was arrested April 23 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Krista Kent, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Johnathan Woodall, 29, of Elkins, was arrested April 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Philip Salmela, 54, of Farmington, was arrested April 23 in connection with felony theft of property valued at $25,000 or more, criminal mischief, second degree.

Lee Waters, 19, of Park Hills, Okla., was arrested April 24 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bryan Ward, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Flores, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Demetrus Shelley, 38, of Farmington, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Trevor Pitts, 26, of London, was arrested April 26 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II.

Samantha Ballew, 27, of Bartlesville, Okla., was arrested April 26 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II.

Jessica Hopkins, 35, of Springdale, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tristian Triplett, 30, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bradley Steele, 56, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jordan Kosine, 21, of Bella Vista, was arrested April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Harold Morgan, 47, of Springdale, was arrested April 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, no proof of insurance.

Kevin Wilburn, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old boy, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 20 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Krista Kent, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited April 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Huberd-Hansen, 23, of Neosho, Mo., was cited April 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lloyd Diebold, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 24 in connection with DWI, violation of interlock device, careless driving, open container.

Trevor Woodcock, 35, of Springdale, was arrested April 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, speeding.

Gabe Hannahs, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 24 in connection with terroristic threatening, assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with emergency communications.

Mark Flores, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Courtney Casebolt, 25, of Springdale, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kevin Mixon, 32, of Springdale, was cited April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Douglas Reed, 33, of West Fork, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Augustus Miner, 27, of Winslow, was cited April 27 in connection with illegal dumping.

Brandon Atkinson, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited April 24 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Monk, 25, of Springdale, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marcus Gooding, 23, of Siloam Springs, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Kloster, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dylan Kositzke, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelly McDonald, 39, of West Fork, was cited May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Weber, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 30 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Charisa Butterfly, 37, of Springdale, was arrested May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Koonz, 47, of Summers, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Zebulan Jones, 42, of Mountain Home, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.