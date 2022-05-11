Sign in
State 3A Track And Field Results

LINCOLN HOSTS STATE MEET FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY by Mark Humphrey | May 11, 2022 at 8:58 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman Kale Jones prepares for the triple jump competition with Lincoln hosting the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Jones placed ninth in the event with a leap of 39-07.50. He also competed in the long jump, placing tenth with a leap of 20-00.25.

WOLVES AT A GLANCE

Division^Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result^Points

Girls^Long Jump^6^Makayla Quinn^9^15-05.00^1

Girls^Triple Jump^6^Makayla Quinn^9^33-00.75^1

Boys^Long Jump^8^Caden Brewer^9^20-06.75^2

Boys^Triple Jump^8^Caden Brewer^9^40-01.25^1

Boys^Triple Jump^9^Kale Jones^9^39-07.50^1

Girls^Discus^10^Kristen Rhine^10^84-06.00^1

Girls^Shot Put^10^Kristen Rhine^10^29-00.50^1

Boys^400 Meter^10^Caden Brewer^9^55.00^2

Boys^Long Jump^10^Kale Jones^9^20-00.25^1

Boys^4x100 Relay^11^Team^46.79^1

Boys^4x200 Relay^12^Team^1:38.24^1

Boys^4x400 Relay^12^Team^3:59.31^1

CLASS 3A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Lincoln, Tuesday, May 3

BOYS

TEAM SCORES^1. Prescott 127; 2. Ashdown 84; 3. Jessieville 76; 4. Bald Knob 45; 5. McGehee 38; 6. Osceola 32.5; 7. West Fork 29; 8. Genoa Central 28; 9. Waldron 26; 10. Central Arkansas Christian 19; 11. Lake Village 18; 12; Elkins 17.5; 13. Booneville 17; 14. (tie) Charleston and Fouke 15; 16. Green Forest 14; 17. (tie) Harding Academy and Riverview 13; 19. Clinton 12; 20. Greenland 10; 21. Paris 8; 22. Mayflower 6; 23. (tie) Centerpoint, Rivercrest and Camden Harmony Grove 5; 26. (tie) DeWitt, Bergman and Episcopal Collegiate 4; 29. (tie) Pine Bluff Dollarway and Manila 3; 31. Lincoln 2; 32. Smackover 1.

100 Meter Dash^1. Jody Easter; McGehee, 10.75 (tied state record set by Jordan Jones, Smackover, 2016), 2. Jaylen Hopson Prescott, 11.02; 3. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 11.02; 4. Shawn Chairs, Elkins, 11.25; 5. Trace Hall, Booneville, 11.38.

200 Meter Dash^1. Jody Easter, McGehee 22.32 (state record; previous mark 22.344 by Clinton Whitted, Rivercrest, 2010); 2. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 22.73; 3. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 22.94; 4. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 23.09; 5. Ford Young, Ashdown, 23.30.

400 Meter Dash^1. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 50.94; 2. Tyler Wright, Waldron, 51.44; 3. Ford Young, Ashdown, 52.53; 4. Braeden Walton, Ashdown, 53.98; 5. Owen Miller, Harding Academy, 54.15.

800 Meter Run^1. Kirby Whiseant, Fouke, 2:05.89; 2. Andy Landes, CAC, 2:06.05; 3. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 2:08.57; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 2:09.48; 5. Braden Davis, Bald Knob, 2:09.50.

1,600 Meter Run^1. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 4:40.92; 2. Mason Ullrich, Paris, 4:44.65; 3. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 4:46.09; 4. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 4:46.32; 5. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 4:46.48.

3,200 Meter Run^1. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 10:25.20; 2. Andrew Haughaboo, CAC, 10:40.04; 3. Paco Rangel, Green Forest, 10:46.42; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 10:48.35; 5. Alonzo Rangel, Green Forest, 10:51.67.

110 Hurdles^1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 15.20; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 16.02; 3. Tiquan Box, Prescott, 16.11; 4. Brody Emberton, Clinton, 16.53; 5. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 16.75.

300 Hurdles^1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 40.31; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 40.71; 3. Nemo Barnes, McGehee, 42.40; 4. Travion Dickens, Prescott, 42.45; 5. Nick Morehead, Camden Harmony Grove, 43.111.

4x100 Meter Relay^1. Prescott (Jacaylon Zachery, Jaylen Hopson, Travion Dickens, Branen Bradley), 44.52; 2. McGehee, 44.70; 3. Ashdown, 44.82; 4. Bald Knob, 44.90; 5. Elkins, 45.48.

4x200 Meter Relay^1. Ashdown (Landon Wright, Braylon Milsak, Ethan Lacefield, Kaiden Winfrey) 1:32.40 (state record); 2. Prescott, 1:33.91; 3. Elkins, 1:34.33; 4. Osceola, 1:35.75; 5. Rivercrest, 1:35.91..

4x400 Meter Relay^1. Ashdown (Ford Young, Braylon Milsak, Landon Wright, Braeden Walton), 3:34.61; 2. Prescott, 3:38.15; 3. Clinton, 3:42.26; 4. West Fork, 3:42.91; 5. Waldron, 3:44.76.

4x800 Meter Relay^1. Jessieville (Kaleb Eskew, Hunter Pye, Lawson Wideman, Noah Zetts), 8:41.21; 2. Ashdown, 8:48.60; 3. Bald Knob, 9:05.35; 4. Fouke, 9:09.12; 5. Episcopal Collegiate, 9:11.59.

Discus^1. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 168-4 (state record; previous mark 155-1 by Roy Richards, Lafayette County, 2008); 2. Rocco Patrick, Prescott, 142-1; 3. Jaxxon McCormack, Ashdown, 133-11; 4. Dathan Vaught, Centerpoint, 131-5; 5. Wyatt Simmons, Harding Academy, 128-7.

High Jump^1. Trey Haworth, Genoa Central, 6-1; 2. Elijah Bradley, Bald Knob, 6-0; 3. (tie) Shamar Easter, Ashdown; Ryan Braden, Genoa Central; and Jeremiah Brown, DeWitt, 5-10; 6. (tie) Terrence Nimmers, Osceola; Jabrien Jordan, McGehee; and Aiden Underdown, Elkins, 5-8.

Long Jump^1. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 21-10.5; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 21-7; 3. Deondre Stewart, Mayflower, 21-1; 4. Dax Goff, Booneville, 20-9; 5. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 20-8.5

Pole Vault^1. Jeremy Racca, Riverview, 12-8; 2. Trent Roberts, Ashdown, 12-4; 3. Jackson Call, Genoa Central, 11-6; 4. Brycen Hattabaugh, Waldron, 11-6; 5. Blake Shiek, Ashdown, 11-6.

Shot Put^1. Max Meredith, Greenland, 46-0.5; 2. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 44-11; 3. Ty Lafoon, Jessieville, 44-8; 4. Rocco Patrick, Prescott, 43-4; 5. Lincoln Crawford, Jessieville, 43-1.5.

Triple Jump^1. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 43-9; 2. Terrence Nimmers, Osceola, 43-2.75; 3. Richard Benton, Prescott, 42-8; 4. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 42-6.5; 5. Ryan Braden, Genoa Central, 41-11.5.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES^1. Harding Academy 60; 2. (tie) West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate 54; 4. Prescott 49; 5. Drew Central 45; 6. Ashdown 44; 7. Jessieville 34.33; 8. Central Arkansas Christian 31.33; 9. Centerpoint 31; 10. Genoa Central 30; 11. Riverview 25; 12. Clinton 24; 13. DeWitt 21; 14. Waldron 20.5; 15. Greenland 20; 16. Osceola 18; 17. (tie) Glen Rose, Booneville and Haas Hall-Fayetteville 15; 20. Lake Village 14; 21. Lamar 12; 22. Bismarck 11; 23. (tie) Mountain View, Green Forest, Rison and Danville 9; 27. Lincoln 6; 28. (tie) McGehee and Charleston 4; 30. Manila 2.83; 31. Fouke 2; 32. Cossatot River 1.

100 Meter Dash^1. Jalia Bunn, Drew Central, 12.38; 2. Lakenya Williams, Ashdown, 13.04; 3. Illusion Perciado, Riverview, 13.17 ; 4. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 13.20; 5. Lydia Russell, Green Forest, 13.51.

200 Meter Dash^1. Jalia Bunn, Drew Central, 26.69; 2. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 27.15; 3. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 27.17; 4. Ashlee Stafford, Glen Rose, 27.65; 5. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 27.68.

400 Meter Dash^1. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 1:01.22; 2. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 1:02.70; 3. Keisha Johnson, Prescott, 1:03.45; 4. Rebecca Rossi, CAC, 1:03.76; 5. Edriana Hunter, Drew Central, 1:04.08.

800 Meter Run^1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 2:30.44; 2. Ella Gary, Episcopal Collegiate, 2:31.94; 3. Lauren Humiston, Episcopal Collegiate, 2:35.10; 4. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 2:35.43; 5. Ellie Akins, Mountain View, 2:38.89.

1,600 Meter Run^1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 5:23.41; 2. Ella Gary, Episcopal Collegiate, 5:31.41; 3. Maddie Cabana, Clinton, 5:34.38; 4. Ellie Akins, Mountain View, 5:48.03; 5. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 5:58.96.

3,200 Meter Run^1. Maddie Cabana, Clinton, 12:15.22; 2. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 12:46.54; 3. Zoe Williamson, Harding Academy, 12:48.43; 4. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 13:10.66; 5. Becky Powers, West Fork, 13:55.33.

100 Meter Hurdles^1. Becca Dugger, Harding Academy, 16.08; 2. Zamariyah Rhone, Ashdown, 16.14; 3. Carly Morrow, CAC, 17.13; 4. Lydia Russell, Green Forest, 17.16; 5. Karissia Spears, Riverview, 17.84 .

300 Meter Hurdles^1. Zamariyah Rhone, Ashdown, 48.91; 2. Abby Rochelle, West Fork, 50.15; 3. Makyla Vaughan, Greenland, 50.56; 4. Zoe Erickson, West Fork, 50.77; 5. Becca Dugger, Harding Academy, 50.77.

4x100 Meter Relay^1. Prescott (Deovyun Ross, Zyreanna Manning, Keisha Johnson, Kamille Bryant), 52.55; 2. Drew Central, 53.41; 3. Glen Rose, 53.73; 4. Rison, 54.27; 5. Booneville, 54.58.

4x200 Meter Relay^1. Drew Central (Kalyiah Miller, Sayveiona Durden, Edriana Hunter, Jalia Bunn), 1:50.88; 2. Ashdown, 1:52.00; 3. Prescott, 1:53.22; 4. Harding Academy, 1:54.06; 5. Greenland, 1:54.99.

4x400 Meter Relay^1. West Fork (Abby Rochelle, Jade Daugherity, Zoe Erickson, Viola Kelley), 4:25.85; 2. Episcopal Collegiate, 4:27.10; 3. Prescott, 4:27.16; 4. Greenland, 4:27.50; 5. Glen Rose, 4:32.62.

4x800 Meter Relay^1. West Fork (Abby Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, Ashlee Greenlee), 10:37.83; 2. Episcopal Collegiate, 10:39.61; 3. CAC, 11:06.42; 4. Harding Academy, 11:30.81; 5. Clinton, 11:35.82; 6. Prescott, 11:48.91 ; 7. Greenland, 11:57.20; 8. Waldron, 12:00.92.

Discus^1. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 108-11; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 107-3; 3. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 99-7; 4. Jalene Tolbert, Danville, 98-3; 5. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 95-3.

High Jump^1. Kelsie Harvey, Prescott, 5-0; 2. Kassie Padgett, DeWitt, 4-10; 3. Ashlynn Barnes, Lamar, 4-10; 4. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 4-10; 5. Gracie Koch, Charleston, 4-8.

Long Jump^1. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 16-10, 2. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 16-7.5; 3. Hope Johnson, Lake Village, 16-4.5; 4. Ellie Smith, Booneville, 16-4.5; 5. Hannah Jeffries, Waldron, 15-5.5.

Pole Vault^1. Melanie Chandler, Riverview, 9-1; 2. Raquel Webb, Harding Academy, 8-4; 3. Jeana Paredes, Ashdown, 8-0; 4. Kamryn Collier, Prescott, 7-6; 5. Rebecca Rossi, CAC, 7-0.

Shot Put^1. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 35-2; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 33-11; 3. Emma Bailey, Lamar, 32-5.75; 4. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 31-5; 5. Tania Richardson, McGehee, 31-1.

Triple Jump^1. Calle Citty, Harding Academy, 34-8.25; 2. Hope Johnson, Lake Village, 33-7.75; 3. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 33-5.25; 4. Macie Davis, Waldron, 33-4.5; 5. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 33-4.

  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Kristen Rhine spins while getting ready to throw the discus with Lincoln hosting the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Rhine placed tenth in the event with a toss of 84-06.00. She also competed in the shot put, placing tenth with a toss of 29-00.50.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman Makayla Quinn lands in the sand pit during high jump competition with Lincoln hosting the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Quinn placed sixth in the event with a leap of 15-05.00. She also competed in the triple jump, placing sixth by clearing 33-00.75.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Parents and fans from across the Natural State and beyond converged on Lincoln for the Class 3A State track and field meet held Tueday, May 3, 2022, at Wolfpack Stadium. Rain fell in the morning but the skies cleared up by the afternoon although temperatures stayed cool.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium parking lot has never been so full of buses as it was on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with Lincoln High School hosting the Class 3A State track and field meet. Schools from across the Natural State converged on Lincoln for the competition, which went on throughout the day.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman Caden Brewer makes a leap during triple jump competition. Lincoln hosted the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Brewer placed eighth in the event with a leap of 40-01.25. He also competed in the long jump, placing eighth with a leap of 20-06.75.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Veteran Lincoln track and field coach Tim Rich dressed in rain gear with mist falling with Lincoln High School hosting the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This milestone event featured the first time Lincoln has hosted a state track and field meet with Rich realizing the fruition of his tireless fundraising efforts in acquiring the type of equipment needed to host a state meet. The school hosted a district meet the previous week.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes wecomes coaches and competitors to Lincoln during the coaches meeting on the morning of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as Lincoln hosted the Class 3A State track and field at Wolfpack Stadium.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln coaches Michelle Lumsargis (left) and Isaac Johnson greet competitors as they registered for the Class 3A State track and field meet hosted by Lincoln High School on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The event ran smoothly despite cool weather through an "all hands on deck" approach drawing volunteers from the school district, community and 3A-1 Conference.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Riverview sophomore Melanie Chandler cleared 9'1' to win the girls pole vault championship at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Riverview based out of Searcy was among schools across the Natural State converging on Lincoln for the Class 3A State track and field meet.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The first leg of a distance relay race begins with the firing of the starting pistol as Lincoln hosted the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The relay proved pivotal with West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate tying for second place in the girls team standings with 54 points apiece. West Fork’s 4x400 meter relay team of Abby Rochelle, Jade Daugherity, Zoe Erickson and Viola Kelley won the event with a time of 4:25.85 just ahead of Episcopal Collegiate, which placed second in 4:27.10. The schools also finished 1-2 in the 4x800 meter relay with West Fork’s Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, and Ashlee Greenlee posting a winning time of 10:37.83.
  
  photo  MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln High School principal Stan Karber, who has served as strength and conditioning coach in the past, stretches out freshman Kale Jones prior to triple jump competition with Lincoln hosting the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Jones placed ninth in triple jump with a leap of 39-07.50 and 10th in long jump with a leap of 20-00.25.
  
State 3A Track And Field Results

