State 3A Track And Field Results

WOLVES AT A GLANCE
Division^Event^Place^Athlete^Grade^Result^Points
Girls^Long Jump^6^Makayla Quinn^9^15-05.00^1
Girls^Triple Jump^6^Makayla Quinn^9^33-00.75^1
Boys^Long Jump^8^Caden Brewer^9^20-06.75^2
Boys^Triple Jump^8^Caden Brewer^9^40-01.25^1
Boys^Triple Jump^9^Kale Jones^9^39-07.50^1
Girls^Discus^10^Kristen Rhine^10^84-06.00^1
Girls^Shot Put^10^Kristen Rhine^10^29-00.50^1
Boys^400 Meter^10^Caden Brewer^9^55.00^2
Boys^Long Jump^10^Kale Jones^9^20-00.25^1
Boys^4x100 Relay^11^Team^46.79^1
Boys^4x200 Relay^12^Team^1:38.24^1
Boys^4x400 Relay^12^Team^3:59.31^1
CLASS 3A STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Lincoln, Tuesday, May 3
BOYS
TEAM SCORES^1. Prescott 127; 2. Ashdown 84; 3. Jessieville 76; 4. Bald Knob 45; 5. McGehee 38; 6. Osceola 32.5; 7. West Fork 29; 8. Genoa Central 28; 9. Waldron 26; 10. Central Arkansas Christian 19; 11. Lake Village 18; 12; Elkins 17.5; 13. Booneville 17; 14. (tie) Charleston and Fouke 15; 16. Green Forest 14; 17. (tie) Harding Academy and Riverview 13; 19. Clinton 12; 20. Greenland 10; 21. Paris 8; 22. Mayflower 6; 23. (tie) Centerpoint, Rivercrest and Camden Harmony Grove 5; 26. (tie) DeWitt, Bergman and Episcopal Collegiate 4; 29. (tie) Pine Bluff Dollarway and Manila 3; 31. Lincoln 2; 32. Smackover 1.
100 Meter Dash^1. Jody Easter; McGehee, 10.75 (tied state record set by Jordan Jones, Smackover, 2016), 2. Jaylen Hopson Prescott, 11.02; 3. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 11.02; 4. Shawn Chairs, Elkins, 11.25; 5. Trace Hall, Booneville, 11.38.
200 Meter Dash^1. Jody Easter, McGehee 22.32 (state record; previous mark 22.344 by Clinton Whitted, Rivercrest, 2010); 2. Marcus McGahee, Bald Knob, 22.73; 3. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 22.94; 4. Travelle Anderson, Osceola, 23.09; 5. Ford Young, Ashdown, 23.30.
400 Meter Dash^1. Jaylen Johnson, Prescott, 50.94; 2. Tyler Wright, Waldron, 51.44; 3. Ford Young, Ashdown, 52.53; 4. Braeden Walton, Ashdown, 53.98; 5. Owen Miller, Harding Academy, 54.15.
800 Meter Run^1. Kirby Whiseant, Fouke, 2:05.89; 2. Andy Landes, CAC, 2:06.05; 3. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 2:08.57; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 2:09.48; 5. Braden Davis, Bald Knob, 2:09.50.
1,600 Meter Run^1. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 4:40.92; 2. Mason Ullrich, Paris, 4:44.65; 3. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 4:46.09; 4. Kaleb Eskew, Jessieville, 4:46.32; 5. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 4:46.48.
3,200 Meter Run^1. Lawson Wideman, Jessieville, 10:25.20; 2. Andrew Haughaboo, CAC, 10:40.04; 3. Paco Rangel, Green Forest, 10:46.42; 4. Isaac Gass, Jessieville, 10:48.35; 5. Alonzo Rangel, Green Forest, 10:51.67.
110 Hurdles^1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 15.20; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 16.02; 3. Tiquan Box, Prescott, 16.11; 4. Brody Emberton, Clinton, 16.53; 5. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 16.75.
300 Hurdles^1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 40.31; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 40.71; 3. Nemo Barnes, McGehee, 42.40; 4. Travion Dickens, Prescott, 42.45; 5. Nick Morehead, Camden Harmony Grove, 43.111.
4x100 Meter Relay^1. Prescott (Jacaylon Zachery, Jaylen Hopson, Travion Dickens, Branen Bradley), 44.52; 2. McGehee, 44.70; 3. Ashdown, 44.82; 4. Bald Knob, 44.90; 5. Elkins, 45.48.
4x200 Meter Relay^1. Ashdown (Landon Wright, Braylon Milsak, Ethan Lacefield, Kaiden Winfrey) 1:32.40 (state record); 2. Prescott, 1:33.91; 3. Elkins, 1:34.33; 4. Osceola, 1:35.75; 5. Rivercrest, 1:35.91..
4x400 Meter Relay^1. Ashdown (Ford Young, Braylon Milsak, Landon Wright, Braeden Walton), 3:34.61; 2. Prescott, 3:38.15; 3. Clinton, 3:42.26; 4. West Fork, 3:42.91; 5. Waldron, 3:44.76.
4x800 Meter Relay^1. Jessieville (Kaleb Eskew, Hunter Pye, Lawson Wideman, Noah Zetts), 8:41.21; 2. Ashdown, 8:48.60; 3. Bald Knob, 9:05.35; 4. Fouke, 9:09.12; 5. Episcopal Collegiate, 9:11.59.
Discus^1. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 168-4 (state record; previous mark 155-1 by Roy Richards, Lafayette County, 2008); 2. Rocco Patrick, Prescott, 142-1; 3. Jaxxon McCormack, Ashdown, 133-11; 4. Dathan Vaught, Centerpoint, 131-5; 5. Wyatt Simmons, Harding Academy, 128-7.
High Jump^1. Trey Haworth, Genoa Central, 6-1; 2. Elijah Bradley, Bald Knob, 6-0; 3. (tie) Shamar Easter, Ashdown; Ryan Braden, Genoa Central; and Jeremiah Brown, DeWitt, 5-10; 6. (tie) Terrence Nimmers, Osceola; Jabrien Jordan, McGehee; and Aiden Underdown, Elkins, 5-8.
Long Jump^1. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 21-10.5; 2. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 21-7; 3. Deondre Stewart, Mayflower, 21-1; 4. Dax Goff, Booneville, 20-9; 5. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 20-8.5
Pole Vault^1. Jeremy Racca, Riverview, 12-8; 2. Trent Roberts, Ashdown, 12-4; 3. Jackson Call, Genoa Central, 11-6; 4. Brycen Hattabaugh, Waldron, 11-6; 5. Blake Shiek, Ashdown, 11-6.
Shot Put^1. Max Meredith, Greenland, 46-0.5; 2. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 44-11; 3. Ty Lafoon, Jessieville, 44-8; 4. Rocco Patrick, Prescott, 43-4; 5. Lincoln Crawford, Jessieville, 43-1.5.
Triple Jump^1. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 43-9; 2. Terrence Nimmers, Osceola, 43-2.75; 3. Richard Benton, Prescott, 42-8; 4. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 42-6.5; 5. Ryan Braden, Genoa Central, 41-11.5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES^1. Harding Academy 60; 2. (tie) West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate 54; 4. Prescott 49; 5. Drew Central 45; 6. Ashdown 44; 7. Jessieville 34.33; 8. Central Arkansas Christian 31.33; 9. Centerpoint 31; 10. Genoa Central 30; 11. Riverview 25; 12. Clinton 24; 13. DeWitt 21; 14. Waldron 20.5; 15. Greenland 20; 16. Osceola 18; 17. (tie) Glen Rose, Booneville and Haas Hall-Fayetteville 15; 20. Lake Village 14; 21. Lamar 12; 22. Bismarck 11; 23. (tie) Mountain View, Green Forest, Rison and Danville 9; 27. Lincoln 6; 28. (tie) McGehee and Charleston 4; 30. Manila 2.83; 31. Fouke 2; 32. Cossatot River 1.
100 Meter Dash^1. Jalia Bunn, Drew Central, 12.38; 2. Lakenya Williams, Ashdown, 13.04; 3. Illusion Perciado, Riverview, 13.17 ; 4. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 13.20; 5. Lydia Russell, Green Forest, 13.51.
200 Meter Dash^1. Jalia Bunn, Drew Central, 26.69; 2. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 27.15; 3. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 27.17; 4. Ashlee Stafford, Glen Rose, 27.65; 5. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 27.68.
400 Meter Dash^1. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 1:01.22; 2. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 1:02.70; 3. Keisha Johnson, Prescott, 1:03.45; 4. Rebecca Rossi, CAC, 1:03.76; 5. Edriana Hunter, Drew Central, 1:04.08.
800 Meter Run^1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 2:30.44; 2. Ella Gary, Episcopal Collegiate, 2:31.94; 3. Lauren Humiston, Episcopal Collegiate, 2:35.10; 4. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 2:35.43; 5. Ellie Akins, Mountain View, 2:38.89.
1,600 Meter Run^1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 5:23.41; 2. Ella Gary, Episcopal Collegiate, 5:31.41; 3. Maddie Cabana, Clinton, 5:34.38; 4. Ellie Akins, Mountain View, 5:48.03; 5. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 5:58.96.
3,200 Meter Run^1. Maddie Cabana, Clinton, 12:15.22; 2. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 12:46.54; 3. Zoe Williamson, Harding Academy, 12:48.43; 4. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 13:10.66; 5. Becky Powers, West Fork, 13:55.33.
100 Meter Hurdles^1. Becca Dugger, Harding Academy, 16.08; 2. Zamariyah Rhone, Ashdown, 16.14; 3. Carly Morrow, CAC, 17.13; 4. Lydia Russell, Green Forest, 17.16; 5. Karissia Spears, Riverview, 17.84 .
300 Meter Hurdles^1. Zamariyah Rhone, Ashdown, 48.91; 2. Abby Rochelle, West Fork, 50.15; 3. Makyla Vaughan, Greenland, 50.56; 4. Zoe Erickson, West Fork, 50.77; 5. Becca Dugger, Harding Academy, 50.77.
4x100 Meter Relay^1. Prescott (Deovyun Ross, Zyreanna Manning, Keisha Johnson, Kamille Bryant), 52.55; 2. Drew Central, 53.41; 3. Glen Rose, 53.73; 4. Rison, 54.27; 5. Booneville, 54.58.
4x200 Meter Relay^1. Drew Central (Kalyiah Miller, Sayveiona Durden, Edriana Hunter, Jalia Bunn), 1:50.88; 2. Ashdown, 1:52.00; 3. Prescott, 1:53.22; 4. Harding Academy, 1:54.06; 5. Greenland, 1:54.99.
4x400 Meter Relay^1. West Fork (Abby Rochelle, Jade Daugherity, Zoe Erickson, Viola Kelley), 4:25.85; 2. Episcopal Collegiate, 4:27.10; 3. Prescott, 4:27.16; 4. Greenland, 4:27.50; 5. Glen Rose, 4:32.62.
4x800 Meter Relay^1. West Fork (Abby Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, Ashlee Greenlee), 10:37.83; 2. Episcopal Collegiate, 10:39.61; 3. CAC, 11:06.42; 4. Harding Academy, 11:30.81; 5. Clinton, 11:35.82; 6. Prescott, 11:48.91 ; 7. Greenland, 11:57.20; 8. Waldron, 12:00.92.
Discus^1. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 108-11; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 107-3; 3. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 99-7; 4. Jalene Tolbert, Danville, 98-3; 5. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 95-3.
High Jump^1. Kelsie Harvey, Prescott, 5-0; 2. Kassie Padgett, DeWitt, 4-10; 3. Ashlynn Barnes, Lamar, 4-10; 4. Ember Hughes, Bismarck, 4-10; 5. Gracie Koch, Charleston, 4-8.
Long Jump^1. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 16-10, 2. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 16-7.5; 3. Hope Johnson, Lake Village, 16-4.5; 4. Ellie Smith, Booneville, 16-4.5; 5. Hannah Jeffries, Waldron, 15-5.5.
Pole Vault^1. Melanie Chandler, Riverview, 9-1; 2. Raquel Webb, Harding Academy, 8-4; 3. Jeana Paredes, Ashdown, 8-0; 4. Kamryn Collier, Prescott, 7-6; 5. Rebecca Rossi, CAC, 7-0.
Shot Put^1. Elle Hill, Episcopal Collegiate, 35-2; 2. Carrigan Duncan, Genoa Central, 33-11; 3. Emma Bailey, Lamar, 32-5.75; 4. Brailey Tefteller, Genoa Central, 31-5; 5. Tania Richardson, McGehee, 31-1.
Triple Jump^1. Calle Citty, Harding Academy, 34-8.25; 2. Hope Johnson, Lake Village, 33-7.75; 3. Doniah Haynes, Osceola, 33-5.25; 4. Macie Davis, Waldron, 33-4.5; 5. Marlee Bright, Centerpoint, 33-4.