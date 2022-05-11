State 3A Track And Field Results

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The first leg of a distance relay race begins with the firing of the starting pistol as Lincoln hosted the Class 3A State track and field meet on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The relay proved pivotal with West Fork and Episcopal Collegiate tying for second place in the girls team standings with 54 points apiece. West Fork’s 4x400 meter relay team of Abby Rochelle, Jade Daugherity, Zoe Erickson and Viola Kelley won the event with a time of 4:25.85 just ahead of Episcopal Collegiate, which placed second in 4:27.10. The schools also finished 1-2 in the 4x800 meter relay with West Fork’s Rochelle, Becky Powers, Makenzie Greenlee, and Ashlee Greenlee posting a winning time of 10:37.83.

