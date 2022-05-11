Tree Climbing Reaches New Heights

FARMINGTON -- Sunny skies, warm temperatures and ground still-soggy from heavy rains earlier in the week set the stage for the fifth annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship held Friday and Saturday at Creekside Park.

Visitors to Creekside Park who took more than a casual glance saw competitors climbing trees and demon- strating tree rescue skills during the free event open to the public.

At a stand of trees nearer Hunter Street just south of the low-water footbridge, competitors worked the ropes in an event called Open Ascent, one of the four major competition categories. The climbers' goal was to use their equipment to quickly climb the tree, ring a bell at the top, and then quickly descend, all to be done smoothly and without equipment foul-ups or kinks.

Volunteer Kristian Schultz introduced each competitor in a loud, clear, carnival-like voice. The nerve competitors exhibited was not all that far removed from that required of circus high-wire and trapeze artists.

David Graham, event volunteer photographer who traveled to Arkansas from Wisconsin, said Schultz is a good climber in his own right but he volunteered this time. Chad Bryant, co-chair,t said the event had close to 80 volunteers.

Climbers and volunteers alike wore helmets and harness gear like they live in them, perhaps because those items help them survive in the event of an accident or bad move. At one point, a collective "oh!" rose from the Open Ascent group when a climber slipped.

Farther into the park, the atmosphere at the event Aerial Rescue was more subdued. In addition to the caution tape, large tarps blocked the area from view. Competitors in this category were sequestered, meaning each was given a set of unique circumstances just before starting the rescue, in this case, of a dressed mannequin. Scenarios vary, but a few examples are the person needs insulin, has a broken bone, or has other factors that complicate the rescue.

At this site, quiet and calm voices allowed competitors to think, plot and execute.

Farmington Fire Department firefighters were on hand to assist and learn at this event. Capt. Scott Murphy said his department works closely with Central Emergency Medical Service, Fayetteville Fire Department and certified Urban Search and Rescue team members on tree rescues.

"I'm collecting names and numbers," Murphy said.

Bryant pointed to a yellow circle of caution tape around trees near the play structure at the east end of the park and said, "We have a tree set up for a Kids Climb. It's a way for them to get in the harness and the helmet and touch the trees."

Event co-chair David Raines said his business Raines Tree Care in Bentonville and the group Tree Climbers LCC in Washington County, had at least one participate each in the competition. He said more than half the competitors are certified arborists on record with the International Society of Arboriculture. Of the 40 competitors, 12 were from Arkansas, with eight or nine from northwest Arkansas, he said.

Kitty Lane, executive secretary of the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council, helped organize the event and confirmed competitors came from eight states, including California and Wisconsin.

All competitors reached for one of six spots for Sunday's championship rounds, Raines said, three people from Arkansas and three from other states.

On Sunday, all climb and rescue events were held using one tree.

For information about this competition or AUFC, email [email protected], or call 501-944-8099.

J.T. WAMPLER NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Spectators and participants watch a competitor climb Sunday during the masters challenge portion of the 2022 Natural State Tree Climbing Championships at Creekside Park in Farmington. Competitors had thirty minutes to ring five bells placed around the tree and were judged on technique.



J.T. WAMPLER NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Ben Williams of Bentonville gets his gear on Sunday while competing in the masters challenge portion of the 2022 Natural State Tree Climbing Championships at Creekside Park in Farmington. Visit nwaonline.com/220509Daily/ for daily galleries.



J.T. WAMPLER NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Ben Williams of Bentonville is one of 40 climbers who participated in the 2022 Natural State Tree Climbing Championship over the weekend at Creekside Park in Farmington. Williams advanced to the masters challenge on Sunday.



DENISE NEMEC SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington firefighters were on hand at the 2022 Natural State Tree Climbing Competition at Creekside Park to assist if needed and also to learn at the aerial rescue event.

