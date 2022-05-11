WCEL Obituaries for May 11, 2022

Photos: Valentine, Jones, Smith

Michael Frische

Michael Frische, age 56, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born April 23, 1966, in Queens, New York, the son of Ronald and Brigitta (Brinkmann) Frische.

Mike loved to cook and spend time outdoors. His favorite sport was football and he was a huge fan of the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike's all time favorite holiday was undoubtedly the 4th of July. He could be seen lighting off fireworks of his own creation while always making sure everyone else, especially his children, were having just as good of a time as well. His laughter and adventurous spirit will be sorely missed by his family and all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lisa Frische, and one brother, Ronnie Frische.

Survivors include three children, Jorden Frische (Emily) of Neosho, Missouri, Matthew Frische of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Charlotte Howard of Bentonville, Arkansas; two brothers, Ken Frische (Merrilee) of Rogers, Arkansas, and Johnny Frische (Samantha) of Powell, Missouri; two sisters, Sue Reitano (Joe) of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Constance Gundrum (Dale) of Boca Raton, Florida; four grandchildren and nine nieces.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Gary Don Jones

Gary Don Jones, age 79, a resident of West Fork, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born January 26, 1943, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Donald Ralph and Thelma Agnes (DryBread) Jones.

Gary worked as a mechanic for McKnight's Garage and JC Penney for years, then he started driving a truck for Willis Shaw Express where he retired. He then was the Transportation Director for West Fork Public Schools. He was a past member of the West Fork Volunteer Fire Department and had served as a part time patrolman for West Fork Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Mirinda Jones, and a brother, Loy Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen Jones; a son, Jimmy Jones and his wife Kathy of West Fork, Arkansas; two grandsons, Matthew Jones of Seattle, Washington and Jackson Jones of West Fork, Arkansas; a sister, Carola Courtney of Livonia, Michigan; numerous nieces, nephews and extended families.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 9, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the West Fork Cemetery P.O. Box 676 West Fork, Arkansas 72774.

Justin Ritchie

Justin Ritchie was born May 24, 1972, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Steven Ray Ritchie and Martha Cooper Ritchie. He passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2022, at his home in the Cannon Creek Community, at a place he loved so much.

Justin was an outdoorsman and loved being at one with nature. He enjoyed fishing, planting ginseng, hunting mushrooms, axe throwing (when axe throwing wasn't cool), collecting artifacts, was a football enthusiast and was thought of by his family and friends as a history "professor" without the benefit of or need for a degree, always welcoming discussions with others. His high school years were spent at Farmington, where his friends called him "Juice." He attended the University of Arkansas and just completed his 30th year on the job at United Parcel Service in Springdale. Justin's greatest joy centered on his family. He delighted in every aspect of being a father. He was a Christian with a strong faith in God.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Laura Ritchie, and their young children, Ian Cooper Ritchie and Ava Grace Ritchie, and his brother, Jason Cooper Ritchie, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ritchie. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members and a very special circle of lifetime friends.

A service was held at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas on May 6, 2022w.

Brandy Nicole Lacey Smith

Brandy Nicole Lacey Smith, age 41, a resident of Nob Hill, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1980, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Mitchell and Joyce (Morgan) Lacey.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and one nephew, D.J. Lacey.

Survivors include her significant other, Troy Thompkins of Nob Hill; parents, Mitch and Joyce Lacey of Prairie Grove; one sister, Danielle Huff (Frank); three brothers, Sonny Lacey (Julie) all of Prairie Grove, Steve Jentzsch (Thao) of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Shane Jentzsch (Karyn) of Springdale; twelve nieces and nephews, Alicia and Ashton Finfrock, Tira Welk, Baiden and Jacob Lacey, Duncan and Connor Jentzsch, Austin, Aiden, Abigail, and Marissa Jentzsch and Harley Nevels.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, May 12, from 6-7 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Frank Huff, Shane Jentzsch, Braiden Lacey, Steve Jentzsch, Daniel Welk, Sonny Lacey and Jacob Lacey

Larry Dean Valentine

Larry Dean Valentine, age 61, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Watts, Oklahoma. He was born October 16, 1960, in Williams, Arizona, the son of Jerald Dean and Freda (Freeman) Valentine.

Larry was a devoted family man. He was the owner and operator of Valentine Excavation and was well known and respected in the agriculture community. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Valentine.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Loftin Valentine; two sons, Blake Dean Valentine (Candice) and Asa Dylan Valentine (Lauren); his mother, Freda Valentine; two brothers, Brian Douglas Valentine (Rhonda) and Jerry David Valentine; his mother-in-law, Margaret Loftin; one nephew, Kirby Valentine, two nieces, Brianna Valentine and Jordan Rankin; numerous other cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held Monday, May 9, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in Cox Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randall Villines, Sam Hannah, Jeff Winningham, Kirby Valentine, Jerry Valentine and Brian Valentine.

