What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

American Red Cross will host a blood drive 12-5 p.m., Monday, May 16, at Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its pancake breakfast from 6-11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5 per person.

Line Dancing In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move, Farmington," will be line dancing at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, May 14. Meet at the large pavilion and wear comfortable shoes.

All-Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All-Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. For more information, contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected], through her Facebook page, or all 479-443-5286. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. There will be refreshments and good conversations.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Pre-K Registration Opens

Online registration for prekindergarten at PG Elementary School is now open. Go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab.

Sharp Cemetery Decorations

Sharp Cemetery will have Decoration Day at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15. For more information, call 422-2570.

Kindergarten Round-up

Prairie Grove Elementary School is inviting incoming kindergarten students to come to the "Kindergarten Round-up" to meeting teachers, participate in fun activities and tour the kindergarten hallway and playground. If you have not registered your child for kindergarten, you can do it that day. The round-up will be a drop-in event from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 18.