PRAIRIE GROVE -- The temperature was hot, around 88 degrees at 6 p.m. Saturday, as family, friends, teachers and staff celebrated Prairie Grove's Class of 2022 and the seniors' graduation from high school into their next stage of life.

Spectators fanned themselves with their programs and others had umbrellas to provide shade from the hot sun but what filled the air throughout the evening were the cheers, yells, applause and even a few loud horns culminating with the main event, seniors crossing the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

The high school choir opened the ceremony, followed by "Pomp and Circumstance," played by the high school band for the graduates' processional to their seats on the football field at Tiger Stadium.

Class president Clay Battles led the Pledge of Allegiance and the choir sang the National Anthem and the school's Alma Mater.

Graduates Clay Battles, Hailey Skoch and Wesley Key addressed their classmates through speeches and graduates Sally Roussin and Sophie Uselton offered messages to them in song.

Mandy Hunt, school counselor, said of the 126 graduates, 55 plan to go to a four-year school, 14 to a two-year school, seven to vocational-technical schools, 45 into the workforce and another six plan to enter a trade.

Hunt said students are receiving $49,500 in scholarships from a giving community of local businesses, individuals and organizations.

In all, Hunt said, the Class of 2022 was offered more than $4 million in scholarships.

Principal Jed Davis stands before his seniors every year to give them, and everyone else in the stands, a message as they move on to beyond high school.

"Always fighting, always forward. I'm so happy those four words are part of our fight song here at Prairie Grove High School," Davis said to his students. "Four words that I believe can help really focus your life when you leave here."

Davis asked for everyone, students and those in the stands, to think of a time in their lives when they felt really proud of themselves and proud of what they had accomplished.

Davis asked, "What did it take to get to that point?" He said he was willing to bet it was hard and took a lot of work.

He challenged everyone to name one thing they were proud of that was easy.

"You can't do it, because greatness is on the other side of hard," Davis said. "To reach greatness you have to go through the hard. When you choose hard, though, you need to remember part of your fight song, 'always fighting, always forward.'"

Davis reminded graduates the other thing about choosing hard is that it is a choice made by the individual.

"This is why you must always bet on yourself. No one can force you to get off the couch and go to work or go to school."

The deal with choices, he said, is that it's easy and tempting to choose the easy, comfortable path.

"Because choosing the hard path will mean making mistakes. It will mean making tough decisions and it will mean you'll have to have tough conversations. But I can tell you from experience that nothing in my life that I'm proud of is easy."

He asked the graduates to look under their chairs and pick up a chip that will provide a tangible reminder to them. The chip had the Tiger logo on it and part of the Alma Mater.

"This is something to remind you of where you're from because after you leave here today you're going to face many choices in life. And I'm challenging you to choose the hard."

Davis gave the students two pieces of final advice when they face hard things in life: "One, always bet on yourself, and two, remember the fight song of your alma mater, 'always fighting, always forward.'"

Class president Clay Battles encouraged his classmates to look around each other and recall the friendships, the jokes and the laughs, the pranks, the hard times and the memories.

"I, for one, can say I'm so glad I got to know all of you. Even though this is the point where we all go off 100 different directions, I would bet each one of us can find our true purpose in life and pursue it to the very end. Our class is something very special. You are good people. I wouldn't have wanted to spend the past 13 years with any other group."

Members of the junior class at Prairie Grove High School give "high fives" to graduate Jessica Weese after she received her diploma.



Prairie Grove High graduates Riley Carlson and Chloe Capps walk across the football field to their seats at Tiger Arena on Saturday night.



Rainey McNatt, a sophomore in the Prairie Grove High School band, plays clarinet for "Pomp and Circumstance," as graduates walk to their seats on the football field at Tiger Arena. The bleachers were full on both sides of the stadium, with many people standing along the fence to watch the 2022 graduation ceremony.



Class President Clay Battles, at the microphone, is joined by eight Prairie Grove graduates who are joining the military in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: (left to right) Paytin Higgins, Kevin Herrera, Colin Faulk, Donald Dormer V, Caleb Donahoe, Evan Foster, Taevon Horton and Cole Spradley



Prairie Grove 2022 graduates face the U.S. flag as the high school band plays the National Anthem.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This is one of many graduation caps that was decorated for the commencement ceremony Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove. The graduation program listed 126 Prairie Grove students that are part of the Class of 2022.



PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Prairie Grove High School Class of 2022 celebrates at the end of their commencement ceremony Saturday with the traditional tossing of their graduation caps.



Prairie Grove School Board President Casey Ruland presents a high school diploma to Katie Bond at the graduation ceremony Saturday at Tiger Arena.



Awards Announced

Billy Maxey Memorial Award: John King

Phyllis Mae Orr: Zoe Delia Hubbs

Hall of Fame Awards: Sophie Uselton, Clay Battles, Arianna Nicole Harrel