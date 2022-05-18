Cardinal Victory Celebration

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players leap into the air and congratulate each other after a hard fought 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players leap into the air and congratulate each other after a hard fought 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players leap into the air and congratulate each other after a hard fought 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players run toward their fans in jubliation after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win puts the Cardinals into this week's state championship against Clarksville Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players run toward their fans in jubliation after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win puts the Cardinals into this week's state championship against Clarksville Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players run toward their fans in jubliation after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win puts the Cardinals into this week's state championship against Clarksville Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players and coaches form the traditional victory huddle after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington fans raise a cheer after witnessing the Cardinal boys soccer team beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington fans raise a cheer after witnessing the Cardinal boys soccer team beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Some players ripped their shirts off as a traditional form of celebrating a win in the aftermath of Farmington's hard earned 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. Farmington now advances into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Some players ripped their shirts off as a traditional form of celebrating a win in the aftermath of Farmington's hard earned 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. Farmington now advances into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Some players ripped their shirts off as a traditional form of celebrating a win in the aftermath of Farmington's hard earned 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. Farmington now advances into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players and coaches form the traditional victory huddle after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players and coaches form the traditional victory huddle after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players dump a bucket of Gatorade over assistant coach Brian Dean celebrating a 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The victory sends Farmington into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington junior Jorge Cervantes (left) and goalkeeper senior Steven Gomez come off the field after the Cardinals beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington junior Jorge Cervantes (left) and goalkeeper senior Steven Gomez come off the field after the Cardinals beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington junior Jorge Cervantes (left) and goalkeeper senior Steven Gomez come off the field after the Cardinals beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players dump a bucket of Gatorade over assistant coach Brian Dean celebrating a 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The victory sends Farmington into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players dump a bucket of Gatorade over assistant coach Brian Dean celebrating a 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The victory sends Farmington into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players run toward their fans in jubliation after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win puts the Cardinals into this week's state championship against Clarksville Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex.



Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington fans raise a cheer after witnessing the Cardinal boys soccer team beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.



Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Some players ripped their shirts off as a traditional form of celebrating a win in the aftermath of Farmington's hard earned 1-0 victory over De Queen Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. Farmington now advances into this Saturday's state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.



Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington players and coaches form the traditional victory huddle after defeating De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals.



Carol Bundsgaard Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington junior Jorge Cervantes (left) and goalkeeper senior Steven Gomez come off the field after the Cardinals beat De Queen 1-0 Saturday in the Class 4A State boys soccer semifinals. The win advances Farmington into this Saturday's Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex versus Clarksville at 10 a.m.

