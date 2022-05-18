Cardinals Celebrate First Ever State Win

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (10-2-3) got goals from Ettore Boochi and Jorge Cervantes on the way to securing the school's first state tournament victory in boys soccer by beating Wynne, 2-0, Thursday.

The first state tournament win in school history advanced the Cardinals into the Class 4A State quarterfinals, not bad for a fledging program that played only one match in 2020 before its season got canceled as covid encroached on all spring sports.

Last year the boys team qualified for the state tournament under former head coach Tanner Feil, who along with assistant coach Brian Dean pioneered the Cardinal program, and got knocked out in round one against Joe T. Robinson at Harrison.

Boochi grew up in Italy and has played soccer ever since he can remember. In the heat of action Boochi sacrificed his body knowing he was going to take a blow once he correctly gauged how to draw a foul. Boochi was awarded a penalty kick, which he converted to put the Cardinals up 1-0 in the first half.

"I saw the ball and I saw the guy running full speed so I knew that he couldn't stop without hitting me so I went straight for the ball and he went straight for me," Boochi said.

The defender plastered Boochi, but he came up focused and was confident because the team practices penalty kicks.

"I got the penalty by myself and I just kicked it. You know penalty kicks are always hard because you got to deal with your focus and your nerve, but I put it in," Boochi said.

Cervantes scored an insurance goal during the second half doubling the Cardinals lead to 2-0.

Farmington goalkeeper Steven Gomez recorded three saves versus Wynne. He along with Farmington's defensive efforts made the margin hold up for the victory.

Gomez has played soccer pretty much all of his life, off and on. He dropped the sport for ninth and tenth grade years then went back out last season as a junior.

Now he's very thankful that he decided to come back out for soccer after taking those two years off.

"I enjoy playing with my team every match. I love them, I believe in them and I'm just happy. I'm very happy that I get to play with my team. I enjoy this sport a lot," Gomez said.

Sophomore Gael Atilano sees Gomez' return along with that of leading scorer Mateo Carbonel and others, who made valuable contributions to the postseason run as evidence of a strong team chemistry where younger players put forth such an effort that inspires the upper classmen.

"The seniors who are in their last season, some of them maybe took off three, four or five years. I think we really got them back into that groove and kind of encouraged them, kind of led them to be where they are right now," Atilano said.

The win moved Farmington into the Class 4A State quarterfinals against Pulaski Academy, a 5-0 winner over Hope on Thursday.