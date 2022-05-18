Cardinals Reach Threshold

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal boys soccer program stands on the threshold of attaining a state championship going into Saturday's state finals after beating De Queen, 1-0, in the 4A State semifinals.

The Cardinals won the hard way prevailing against an opponent throwing wave after wave of fresh legs at them in the intense heat and humidity of central Arkansas.

"What's crazy is De Queen plays 20 guys deep, and I'd heard that because one of the coaches in our conference, they'd played them earlier in the year. He shared with me over the phone that they had played about 20 guys against them and he was not kidding," said Farmington head coach Josh Fonville.

The Leopards rotated in six guys at a time against a struggling Farmington squad that only has 21 players on the roster and that includes four freshmen and two sophomores.

Fonville prepared for that challenge ahead of time, telling his players beforehand, "Guys, you got to tell us. We got to know if you're tired because you're going to hurt us more if you're not being able to go out there and go speed even if the guy that's going to come in for you skill level isn't what it needs to be compare to yours, it's going to hurt us more that you're winded and going half speed."

The Cardinals rotated guys as much as possible and even had some guys playing out of position because of the lack of depth. Fonville gave a shout out to Jorge Cervantes, who had asked to come out but then saw a couple of teammates who needed a break and he stuck it out.

"He never came off the field. He's a junior, he's one of our captains and he's our second-leading scorer. He leads in assists, just a kid who's willing to do those things, willing to fight through some pain, through some adversity. That's reason we are where we are," Fonville said.

Farmington (12-2-3) took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when the explosive Carbonel controlled a ball sent up to him by the midfielders after the defense stymied a De Queen attack and cleared the ball.

Seizing the opportunity, Carbonel made a couple of quick moves against De Queen's defense and then found himself 1-on-1 with the goalie. He made another move and then found an empty net.

In a swift sequence of brilliant on-field execution by the Cardinals Carbonel scored the only goal of the contest capping a lightning fast turnaround.

"Our transition game during that play was really what did it switching from defense to offense like we did in that particular play," said assistant coach Brian Dean.

A long ball was sent to Carbonel and then he made one move to get around a defender and found himself 1-on-1 with the goalie.

"With this one it was more or less just hustle and hard work," Carbonel said.

Carbonel's athleticism coupled with his knowledge of the game and ability to execute in a clutch situation made the difference.

"I got sent a nice through ball, chipped over the defense and I just took off running like I normally do. I used my speed to my advantage and I just out-worked their defense and their goalie, got a wide-open net, put it in," Carbonel said.

Farmington senior goalkeeper Steven Gomez recorded seven saves against De Queen. Dean credited Gomez with playing a great game for the Cardinals with the 1-0 lead holding up for the duration of the contest.

"Anytime that a goalie doesn't give up a goal in soccer it's considered a clean sheet and he did that for 80 minutes tonight along with the players in front of him protecting him," Dean said.

Gomez gets an adrenaline rush when he makes a save. It's thrilling to stop a shot that an opponent thinks they're going to score when he finds a way to shut off the goal.

"It's an unreal feeling. It feels like the best thing in the world because when they're going to take the shot and everyone's doubting you and their team gets hyped and you catch it, it's unreal," Gomez said.

He doesn't know how to explain the feeling. Recording a save makes him smile, makes him happy, and causes him to want to do a victory dance.

"It brings joy to me and I get a little too over-excited sometimes and I kick it early which isn't good but I'm too happy. I get too excited," Gomez said.

De Queen reached the Class 4A State semifinals with wins over Warren (7-0) and Brookland (2-1) in the quarterfinal round.

Farmington's state tournament run showcases victories over Wynne (2-0) and Pulaski Academy (3-2) plus the 1-0 semifinal win over De Queen to earn the school's first-ever chance for a state soccer title against Clarksville on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with the match starting at 10 a.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex in Benton.

"We are very excited and proud of these boys and proud for the community of Farmington, as well," Dean said.