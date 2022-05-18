Families Celebrate Spring Sports

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper poses with his wife, Jana (left), and daughters, Katie Beth, and Callie (right) while displaying a pair of commemorative bats depicting Harper's 300th career win on May 6, 2021, by a 16-3 score over Morrilton during the 4A North Regional at Harrison, and his 300th victory at Farmington on April 12, 2022, in a 4A-1 Conference game by a 10-6 score at Harrison.

