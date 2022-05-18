‘Harry Potter’ Goes To Prairie Grove High Prom

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Prairie Grove High School senior figured her prom dress made out of the pages from two Harry Potter books would turn heads but she did not expect it would "blow up" on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"The public has been so supportive and loving, but it was so unexpected," said Hailey Skoch, who graduated from high school Saturday and is headed to the University of Arkansas in the fall.

Skoch, like many Prairie Grove students headed to their annual spring prom, showed up at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on April 23 for the traditional before-prom photos with friends and classmates.

It didn't take long before many students and moms wanted to take photos of her in the Harry Potter dress. From there, photos went viral and were shared across the internet thousands of times.

Skoch said she believes a photo shared by Kara Ault with Macaroni Kid and a photo shared by Magnolia Coffee in Prairie Grove are the ones that started the ball rolling. Since the prom, Skoch has been interviewed by local media, regional media and even national media.

Her dress is made of a cotton-polyester-based fabric with pages from the sixth and seventh books of the Harry Potter series, a series, she said, that was her escape after her parents divorced.

She guesses that her prom dress has at least 1,400 pages from the books, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, either glued, stapled or sewed in place.

Skoch said the idea for her dress came from a video clip on Tik Tok when she saw a homecoming dress made out of newspapers.

She knew then she wanted to use pages from a book and decided Harry Potter was the perfect choice because the books mean so much to her. She wanted to wear something unconventional for her senior prom and do something that was self-expressive.

Skoch purchased two used Harry Potter books from the Dickson Street Bookshop in Fayetteville, and she and her mom, Valerie Skoch, went to work over a period of four days, all the while rewatching the Harry Potter movies. Her mother, who has made costumes and other specialty gowns, was in charge of sewing. Skoch was the creative mind behind the outfit.

"My mom was really great about making it a functional idea," Skoch said.

The debut of the dress actually occurred prior to Prairie Grove's 2022 prom. Skoch wore it one weekend in March to the Wizarding Way of the Ozarks. She received a lot of publicity that weekend but it didn't compare to what happened at Battlefield State Park.

"I made my entrance and it turned a lot of heads," she said.

Skoch described wearing the dress as a type of therapy for her.

"It was something that reflects me in the past, transitioning into the future," she said. "Harry Potter is this big, inspiring story about love, magic and the ordinary. It's about finding hope in the dark times. Finding balance and good fighting evil. I just love it."

Skoch said she also can see where the dress could be a reflection of one of her favorite characters from the series, Hermione Granger.

"Everyone calls her (Hermione) a know-it-all. She's a fierce, passionate person," Skoch said.

In the fourth Harry Potter book, Hermione goes to the Yule Ball wearing a dress with a layered look. Skoch's dress has that fanned, layered look.

Skoch said it also was important to her that the dress looked like a ballgown. Her dress made of fan-folded Harry Potter pages has a top-cinched bodice and a train of Harry Potter pages that flows to the floor, trailing behind her.

"I was not about to do a duct tape prom dress. Absolutely not," she said.

Not surprising, Skoch already has received requests to wear the dress to different events, including modeling gigs, professional photos and recycling events. She even had an offer from someone interested in purchasing the dress.

"This one stays with me," she said, even though she has agreed to allow it to be displayed this summer at Prairie Grove Public Library for its summer reading program.

Up until her freshman year in high school, Skoch said she was a shy person, lacking self-esteem, still trying to figure out her way in life. The past years she has stepped outside that comfort zone. She's performed on stage, playing Lumiere for the school's Beauty and the Beast musical performance. She's a commissioned artist for portraits and has had art on display at the Walton Arts Center.

Creating the Harry Potter dress and wearing it in public was another step along the way, she said.

"It was magical and a complete honor to be able to express myself and my love of art so passionately," she said. "The response has been so rewarding and an affirmation of being myself."

Skoch plans to attend the University of Arkansas on a scholarship for the Fulbright School of Arts and Science to study psychology. She sees that now a minor in art might be another possibility.

As far as the prom itself, held in the commons area at Prairie Grove High School, Skoch said she didn't wear the gown all night. She changed into a second dress so she could "bust a few moves" and have fun with her friends on the dance floor.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Hailey Skoch said she was very strategic where she placed some of the pages from two Harry Potter books on her handmade prom dress. The dress has about 1,400 pages. This page is on the gown's bodice.



COURTESY PHOTO The backside of a ballgown made of pages from two Harry Potter books. Hailey Skoch, a senior at Prairie Grove High School, was a popular subject for photos when she showed up at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park before the school's spring prom. The bodice has buttons and Skoch said it was important to her that the dress looked like a ballgown, not a do-it-yourself dress.

