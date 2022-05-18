LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER APAC finished up the overlay for Southwinds Road in Farmington last week. The city received a $300,000 grant from the state to overlay Southwinds and Jim Brooks Road. Both projects are now completed and striped. The city's cost was about $38,000.

Print Headline: New Overlay Completed

