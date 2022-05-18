One Goal Win Sends Wolves To State Semifinals

LINCOLN -- One goal Friday separated two closely-matched teams as Lincoln defeated Central Arkansas Christian, 1-0, to advance into the Class 3A boys soccer state semifinals.

Senior Rafeal Regaldo-Pena's penalty kick midway through the second half provided the winning margin for the Wolves.

The match mirrored Friday's hot temperatures with a 4 p.m. start. The contrast showed up in the physical attributes of the Wolves' opponent.

While Riverview was pretty fast and comparable in size to the Wolves, CAC was very tall and had some speed as well, but not quite as much speed all over. According to Lincoln coach Mason Wann, CAC played good defense and they worked together well.

"It was the same kind of situation, very hot, but we started a lot better. We came out and I mean we had a heckuva defensive game. Jakkson Grisham played lights out, had a ton of stops," Wann said.

Lincoln's senior goalkeeper made 14 saves Friday with Wann praising the defense for playing a lot better in the Wolves' second state match and helping him out a lot more.

The match remained scoreless at the half although Lincoln couldn't score on a couple of opportunities and CAC had one missed shot.

"We were playing really good defense. We still had some confidence because we were moving the ball. We missed a couple shots and CAC missed one that they had," Wann said.

With about 20 minutes left in the second half, Pena again got a penalty kick and converted on it to put the Wolves up 1-0. From there on Lincoln continued to play really good defense and shut out CAC 1-0.

"It was a very good defensive game. We had a couple of scares but we played really well. Jakkson Grisham had a ton of saves," Wann said.

Wann applauded the fight he saw in the Wolves as they battled the heat and humidity while dealing with a quality opponent.

"On Friday I felt like we wanted it all. Our seniors, we wanted it. They were gassed and they were tired but they were still running all around the field getting to the ball," Wann said.

The victory advanced Lincoln into the Class 3A State semifinals against LISA Academy West, which defeated Cossatot River, 4-1, in the first-round and Decatur, 4-2, in Friday's quarterfinal round. That match originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed until Monday night due to lightning in the Harrison area.