Police Report

FARMINGTON

Samantha Ballew, 27, of Bartlesville, Okla., was arrested April 26 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II.

Jessica Hopkins, 35, of Springdale, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tristian Triplett, 30, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Bradley Steele, 56, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jordan Kosine, 21, of Bella Vista, was arrested April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Harold Morgan, 47, of Springdale, was arrested April 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, no proof of insurance.

Kevin Wilburn, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old boy, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 20 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Krista Kent, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited April 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Huberd-Hansen, 23, of Neosho, Mo., was cited April 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lloyd Diebold, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 24 in connection with DWI, violation of interlock device, careless driving, open container.

Trevor Woodcock, 35, of Springdale, was arrested April 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, speeding.

Gabe Hannahs, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 24 in connection with terroristic threatening, assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with emergency communications.

Mark Flores, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Courtney Casebolt, 25, of Springdale, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kevin Mixon, 32, of Springdale, was cited April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Douglas Reed, 33, of West Fork, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Augustus Miner, 27, of Winslow, was cited April 27 in connection with illegal dumping.

Brandon Atkinson, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited April 24 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Monk, 25, of Springdale, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marcus Gooding, 23, of Siloam Springs, was cited April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Kloster, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dylan Kositzke, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelly McDonald, 39, of West Fork, was cited May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Weber, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 30 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Charisa Butterfly, 37, of Springdale, was arrested May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Koonz, 47, of Summers, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Zebulan Jones, 42, of Mountain Home, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Victor Clemente, 39, of Hot Springs, was cited May 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eva Klein, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.