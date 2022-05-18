State FFA Winners Announced

HOT SPRINGS -- The following area students received awards and honors at the 95th Arkansas FFA State Convention in Hot Springs on April 25-27.

Cade Cox

Cade Cox, a member of Farmington FFA Chapter, was named a finalist for the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute

Cox's paper focused on agricultural governance and policy in South Sudan post-civil war. His paper presented options for the legislature to boost the country's economy and boost quality of life for those dependent on agriculture as a way of life.

Cox, the son of Jody and Casandra Cox, will attend the Global Youth Institute in Des Moines, Iowa, this fall. His FFA advisor is Clayton Sallee.

The Arkansas Youth Institute was held on the University of Arkansas campus April 7. During the institute students discussed global challenges with experts, local leaders and their peers.

Noah Atha

Noah Atha of the Lincoln FFA chapter received first place honors at the Creed Leadership Development Event.

Atha, the son of Britney Sanford and Joe Atha, will represent Arkansas at the National FFA Convention in October and compete against winners from other associations.

In the Creed Speaking Competition, first year members or Greenhands, recite the FFA Creed written by E.M. Tiffany and officially adopted at the 3rd National FFA Convention. Members then answer a set of questions related to the creed and its purpose.

The state level competition is sponsored by Arkansas FFA Foundation.

Addison Harlow

Addison Harlow of the Prairie Grove FFA Chapter earned state championship honors in the 2022 Arkansas FFA Sheep Production Proficiency Award area during the 95thArkansas FFA Convention.

The Sheep Production Proficiency Award recognizes students who owned or worked for a business with efficient management practices to produce and market sheep, raw sheep products and wool.

Harlow's FFA advisors are David Hayes and Clint Hale.

Jon Rogers

Jon Rogers of the Farmington FFA Chapter earned state recognition in the Arkansas FFA Forage Production Award area during the 95thArkansas FFA Convention.

The Forage Production Proficiency Award is designed to recognize students who own or work for a business that includes best management practices to efficiently produce and market crops for forage.

Rogers's FFA advisor is Clayton Sallee at Farmington High School.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Arkansas Department of Career Education. The Arkansas FFA Association has more than 15,900 members and 229 chapters.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Arkansas FFA, visit arkansasffa.org.

Hannah Chambers is a UA media intern.

COURTESY PHOTO Cade Cox with Farmington FFA Chapter displays awards from the Arkansas FFA State Convention in April.

