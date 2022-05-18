Valley View Residents Concerned About Flooding

FARMINGTON -- Several residents in Valley View subdivision addressed City Council members last week asking for help with flooding in their houses during major rain events.

Rachael Catlett, who lives on East Creek Lane, said she was standing before the council five years ago after houses were flooded in 2017 and was back with the same challenge in 2022.

Her house was flooded following rain that fell Thursday, May 5, though she said it was not as bad as in 2017.

"We'd like to know where we stand on getting a tangible solution to our flooding challenges on that street," Catlett said during the public comment period for the council's May 9 meeting.

Catlett noted that East Creek Lane is a street in the back of the subdivision that faces a pasture and mountain. Rain comes off the mountain, through the pasture and into that area of Valley View.

She offered a couple of her own solutions, suggesting the city install additional storm drains on the street. East Creek Lane has two storm drains, whereas East Creek Place has at least six storm drains, Catlett said.

She also wondered if the city could approve a storm drainage project on the street, similar to its drainage improvement project on Double Springs Road.

Another resident, Ashleigh Wilson, said her house on Clubhouse Parkway also flooded.

"We have a problem with the creek overflowing. I don't know how much of ours is coming from the pasture and creek but it's a whole different section from where she's at," Wilson said, referring to Catlatt's house.

"I'm about to put a barrier around my house," Wilson said, becoming emotional as she talked about the problem.

She asked if the city could send someone out to look at her house.

"If you would have an engineer to come out to tell me what I could maybe do because my house isn't 20 years old and it's flooded multiple times," Wilson said.

Two other people who live on East Creek Lane also spoke, saying their houses flooded.

Tina Purser said storm water knocked down her fence and then came into her house. Purser said she believes one problem is that the creek is not being kept clean enough to allow water to flow more freely.

Purser also pointed out major water events are happening more often, not every 20, 30 or 50 years.

"It happened five years ago," Purser said. "It's more often than you're willing to admit."

Purser said she could purchase flood insurance but "you don't want to have to rebuild your house every five years."

The fourth person to speak about flooding problems was Natalie Skahan, who moved to her home on East Creek Lane in September.

"It was a big surprise," Purser said. "We just moved from another state."

Mayor Ernie Penn said the city approached a property owner several years ago seeking a drainage easement to help direct water away from the subdivision. He said the property owner declined to give an easement and also declined an offer from the city to negotiate purchasing the easement.

"That kinda put a damper on us trying to help you guys because that water comes off the mountain, through the pasture and right into your back doors," Penn said. "The sad thing about Valley View is that it was developed under the jurisdiction of the county so they oversaw all the drainage structures and infrastructures."

The city acquired Valley View subdivision when Farmington annexed the property many years ago.

Penn said he would ask city engineer Chris Brackett, with KMS Engineering Integrity, to look at the area again to see if he can come up with any new options to help the residents.