WCEL Obituaries for May 18, 2022

Anthony Jess Canada

Anthony Jess Canada, age 65, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He was born May 23, 1956, in Greenwood, Arkansas, the son of Cecil and Perni (Johnson) Canada.

Anthony was a member of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge. He was the owner and operator of Canada's 62 Truck Stop in Lincoln, Arkansas, and Tree Trimming and Landscaping service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Canada; his mother and step father, Pernie and Chico Walker; brother, Cecil H. Canada; sister, Mary Bouyear; and brother Loy Keller.

Survivors include his wife, Toni Canada of the home; six children, Natalie Eckert (Brian) of Lincoln, Arkansas, Jordan Letchworth (Marshall) of Witter, Arkansas, Anna Sellers (Brian) OF Cave Springs, Arkansas, Matthew Canada of Lincoln, Arkansas, Courtney Canada (Jamie) and Stella Dutton (Ruston) all of Fayetteville, Arkansas; eight brothers and sisters Melva Hammer (Steve) of Westville, Oklahoma, Cynthia Sugg (Glynn) of Lincoln, Arkansas, Teresa Matthew (Tom) also of Lincoln, Timothy Swinford of Arkansas, Sheila Alberson of Morrow, Arkansas, Sharon Bond (Steve) of Stilwell, Oklahoma, Ricky Wilhite (Jamie) of Lincoln, Arkansas, and Allen Swinford of Arkansas;

The family will have a memorial service at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Faith Covenant Church, 16010 W Hwy 62, Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

John Taylor Haviland

John Taylor Haviland, age 71, of Springdale, Ark., died on May 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 1, 1951, in Long Beach, Calif., to William Joseph Haviland and Jacqueline Neeson Haviland. John served in the United States Navy from 1977 until 1981. While serving in the Navy, he met Sarah Izett. They were married on January 19, 1979, in Fayetteville, Ark. He began working for Tyson Foods as a trailer mechanic. John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Springdale and the American Legion Post 139 in Springdale. He was a very accomplished woodworker, who filled his home and his daughter's home with furniture that he had made.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jacqueline Haviland.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; daughter, Virginia Haviland of Farmington, Ark.; brother, Bill Haviland of Indiana; and sister, Barb Davis of Tennessee.

Memorial services were held May 17, 2022, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Ark. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

John Ralph Leach

John Ralph Leach, age 88, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home. He was born December 5, 1933, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Henry Clarence Fox and Ola Katherine (Kirk) Leach.

John retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He then retired from the University of Arkansas after 30 years. He loved to wear his Philippine Sea hat so he could find and visit with other retired sailors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lea Loughridge Leach, his parents, two brothers, Jack Leach and Bill Leach, and two sisters, Lillus Evans and Maxine Burris.

Survivors include his son, Chip Leach and his wife Beverly; his daughter, Gail Leach of Pensacola, Florida; one sister, Phyllis Sargent of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Autumn Mitchell, Crystal Banks, and Kayson Leach; eight great grandchildren, Anthony Reed, Jacquelin Capwell, Ryan Capwell, Zoe Edwards, Aimee Edwards, Bailey Mitchell, Brantley Mitchell, and Berkley Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel.

Burial was in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd. Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Elna Joyce Marshall

Elna Joyce Marshall, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 6, in Farmington, Ark., at the age of 82. She was born in Summerland, Mississippi, to Collo K. and Lucille Worsham McKinley on February 3, 1940.

She was a graduate of Taylorsville High School, Taylorsville, Mississippi, attended Jones County Junior College, Ellisville, Mississippi, and was a devoted member of Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington. She was a retired secretary in the Psychology Department at the University of Arkansas. She was a beloved family member and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Robert Jehu Allen; her brothers, John Rex McKinley and Gerald K. McKinley (Peggy); and her sisters, Rachel Walzak (Jim) and Nell Todd (Rodney); several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marshall; her parents, Collo K. and Lucille McKinley; her brother, James Isaac McKinley; and sisters- in-law, Rhonda McKinley and Annette McKinley.

Visitation was held at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Glenna Peters

Glenna Peters, age 90, of Fayetteville, went to be with her Lord Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Fayetteville. She was born March 23, 1932, in Fayetteville, the daughter of George H. and Edith Pace Luther. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marvin Peters, and a sister, Donna Breit.

She retired as a bank teller after 41 years at McIlroy Bank and Arvest Bank. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the Howe-Savoy Bible Church in Savoy. She was born in Fayetteville and raised in Savoy. Her family moved to California during the Great Depression, where she met her husband, Marvin. They returned to Savoy in 1962 and remained in west Fayetteville.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Peters and his wife, Barbara, of Fayetteville, and Allen Peters and Sandy Burgess of Fayetteville; a brother, Ernel Luther and his wife, Emmy, of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Mitchell Peters and his fiancee, Skyler, of Irvine Calif., Martin Peters and his wife, Jodi, of Fayetteville, and Leslie Spurgers, her husband, Steven, and their child, due in November.

Funeral service was held Saturday, May 14, at Moore's Chapel followed by burial at Farmington Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mitchell Peters, Martin Peters, Steven Spurgers, James Luther, John Luther and Steve Luther.

Memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, Ark. 72703.

Mckenzie Iris Ann Williams

Mckenzie Iris Ann Williams, infant daughter of Ross Williams and Hannah Goodman, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Ross Strader.

Survivors include her parents, Ross Williams and Hannah Goodman; grandparents, Willy and Jeannie Williams and Sephra Shilling; great grandparents, Bobby Jack and Shirley Spears, Elmer and Karen Williams, Nina Strader and Shawn and Stacey McCormick; aunts and uncles, Rachel and Jonathan Wilton, Kelsi Goodman, Jordan McCormick and Remington Strader Shilling.

Funeral service was held Monday, May 16, 2022, at Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

