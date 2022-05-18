What’s Happening

CANE HILL

The Ozarks Bug Crawl

Historic Cane Hill will sponsor the Ozarks Bug Crawl at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. This is a team-based bug collection event. Registration is not required but is encouraged. Go to historiccanehillar.org to register for the event.

LINCOLN

Senior Center Yard Sale

Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., will have a yard sale, Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 29. Donations will be accepted on Thursday, May 26 only. Volunteers to help with the yard sale are greatly encouraged. Call the center at 824-3861 for more information. A free lunch will be provided for all volunteers.

FARMINGTON

Registration For Summer Reading Program

Farmington Public Library will have a registration celebration from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 or its summer reading program, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." Families can register and work on an activity from 7:30-8:20 p.m. A family movie will be shown from 8:20-9:30 p.m. Families are asked to bring their own seating and snacks, if wanted, to watch the movie.

All-Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All-Alumni Union will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. For more information, contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected], through her Facebook page, or all 479-443-5286. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. There will be refreshments and good conversations.

MORROW

Edmiston Cemetery Decorations

Edmiston Cemetery will have decorations day and a memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29. For more information, call David Latta, 479-848-3510.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kindergarten Round-up

Prairie Grove Elementary School is inviting incoming kindergarten students to come to the "Kindergarten Round-up" to meeting teachers, participate in fun activities and tour the kindergarten hallway and playground. If you have not registered your child for kindergarten, you can do it that day. The round-up will be a drop-in event from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 18.