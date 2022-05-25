Anything But An Interim Mindset

FARMINGTON -- Farmington interim boys soccer head coach Josh Fonville found himself in the right place at the right time succeeding marvelously by maintaining an authentic perspective.

While he carried the tag of interim head coach, Fonville never allowed an "interim mentality" to affect his decision-making, something fans who have followed the Cardinals throughout the season appreciate deeply.

"That's his integrity," said the grandfather of one of Farmington's girls soccer players.

On Saturday Fonville found himself on top of the coaching world after guiding the Cardinals to the 2022 Class 4A State championship. In the seconds after time expired while awaiting the trophy presentation, Fonville selected 2022 Farmington graduate Mateo Carbonel to receive the state championship trophy.

This reflected an appropriate choice with Carbonel scoring the winning goal with 9:01 left in the second half of Farmington's 4-3 victory over Clarksville. The moment showcased one of Fonville's last decisions as interim head coach.

"Once they tied us 3-3, I was like 'oh, gosh, here we go.'I knew our spirits were going, but guess what? Man, these guys are overcomers and I'm so proud of them. They worked their tail off. Mateo scoring that last one, being a senior, being a captain. I told him no one else could have received that trophy but him and I'm so proud of him," Fonville said.

Clarksville, scoreless at halftime, had just scored its third goal of the second half to tie the match on Cody Qualls' second score of the match for the Panthers, but Fonville had prepared the Cardinals by outlining how to respond to such a scenario in his pregame pep talk.

"It's up to you, man. From what I've seen over the last four months and I'm honored to be a part of it this team overcomes adversity multiple times. It is a belief that you must have inside of you that we overcome everything that they throw at us. So understand that it's not the end of the world when you don't get the call. But if you fall down that is the end for you, but if you rise up you can go home champions. I'm proud of you," Fonville said.

The Cardinals clearly bought into Fonville's message. They shut out Clarksville in the first half assuming a 2-0 lead on goals by junior Drew White and Ettore Boochi, a foreign exchange student known as the "Italian Stallion."

Blay Soe broke the ice for Clarksville 2:47 into the second half and Qualls added a tying goal at the 34:17 mark. Farmington junior Jorge Cervantes rallied the Cardinals back in front with a goal nearing the midway point of the second half. Farmington led 3-2 for the next 15:37 before Qualls' second goal evened the score at 3-3.

Carbonel put the Cardinals back on top for good 1:56 after Qualls' goal and Farmington blanked the Panthers for the last 10 minutes to seal a 4-3 victory.

When Fonville, who has coached football mixed with a little bit of basketball and track and field during his career, took over Farmington's boys soccer program in December he faced steep learning curve

"I had to literally go online and just start studying and learning just the basic rules down to Xs and Os and scheme," Fonville said. "This was definitely a 'Ted Lasso' kind of experience."

Fonville never allowed himself to approach the job from a temporary position mindset. He pushed his team to excellence and Saturday Farmington defeated Clarksville, 4-3, in the Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex.

The players showered Fonville by dumping an ice bucket over his shoulders while he was doing a post game interview. He's grown a lot in knowledge of the sport in a short time.

"[Volunteer assistant coach] Mark Rogers has really taught me a lot. I feel confident to be able to coach soccer if that was asked of me," Fonville said.

Fonville didn't possess the kind of soccer background schools seek when hiring a coach over the summer, but Thompson knew Fonville was more than capable of adapting to the situation.

"I feel like a coach can coach and I brought in personally the idea of setting a program in place," Fonville said.

His main focus became discipline early on, not that the athletes out for soccer were bad kids in any way, but to give the program direction.

"Just to set that, establish discipline so they could understand my expectations of what an athlete no matter what the sport is, what an athlete looks like at Farmington," Fonville said.

To his credit, right now the boys soccer athletes at Farmington look like what Fonville envisioned they could become -- state champions.