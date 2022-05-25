Ceremony Reflects Parental Involvement

FARMINGTON -- Parental involvement stood front and center with Farmington School Board members, Amy Hill, Josh Petree and Travis Warren, handing out diplomas to their children during Farmington graduation ceremonies May 17.

Class President Catherine Warren, Travis Warren's daughter, alluded to that fact when she asked her classmates, "Who are we then?" before answering her own rhetorical question with, "We are people who are loved. We are supported by parents, grandparents and friends all here to witness this moment in our lives."

"This ceremony is a pivotal moment in our lives that we will cherish forever," Catherine Warren said.

Her graduation speech in front of a packed house at Cardinal Stadium reverberated with a theme of acknowledging the importance of maintaining those ties as well as the ones forged in the bond of growing up among peers.

"Make sure you show gratitude to those who have helped you get to this point," Catherine Warren said.

She also encouraged her class to prioritize community as they go through life and stay connected with their hometown, classmates and friends.

Catherine Warren exhibited the boldness of a generation unafraid to exercise transparency as a means of putting harsh circumstances beyond the control of the graduating class into context leaving no room for fear or shame to gain a foothold.

"We've had a very challenging high school career. I think this might be epitomized by the fact I started my senior year with covid and I'm ending it tonight here in front of you all recovering from mono, but that feels like progress to me," Catherine Warren said.

Rousing cheers greeted class member Sydney Gabbard as she stepped forward to offer a prayer on behalf of the graduates and ceremony. Dutifully, she asked for reverence and the crowd complied as she prayed, "Dear Heavenly Father, your almighty hand to be upon our graduates as they and their families celebrate this grand milestone. May they find comfort from our community's continued love and support as they journey through life. We thank you for the Class of 2022 and pray that you will be with us during this graduation ceremony. In your name we pray, amen."

Farmington High School Principal Jon Purifoy lauded the Class of 2022 for raising the bar in academic achievement, athletic success and leadership.

Kyler Petree, class vice president and son of Josh Petree, welcomed friends, families of graduates, administrators and alumni. He attended Farmington schools from kindergarten through twelfth grade, beginning at Jerry "Pops" Williams Elementary.

Kyler Petree noted the Class of 2022 has been through ups and downs plus highs and lows. He described the class as a definition of perseverance in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic while facing the shutdown of many aspects of society, including classroom instruction and sports, socially-oriented teens once took for granted.

"We, the Class of 2022, never gave up; we pushed through," Kyler Petree said. "This chapter in our lives has been fun and exciting ... We will always be Farmington forever."

The Crimson Regiment, Farmington's marching band, played the processional as graduates entered and the school's choral group, Crimson Ensemble Select, performed "The Star Spangled Banner."

Salutatorian Summer Wolfe thanked parents and grandparents for their input into the lives of each class member. She spoke of a forced transition to virtual learning during covid when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed schools across the state to in-class instruction which led to the cancellation of spring sports.

"We had to adjust to virtual learning. I was constantly confused about my assignments," she said.

Wolfe recalled speed reading "To Kill a Mockingbird" at 3 a.m. the night before a test, then related the benefits of engaging in an assignment she put off until the last moment.

"If I never read 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' I wouldn't have known it's one of my favorite books and dove into classic literature," she said.

She reminded the class they've had opportunity to flourish and grow and reflected upon making herself get out of bed at 5:30 a.m. to make cheer practice at 7 a.m.

"I would not have become friends with some of the best girls I've ever known if I hadn't done that," Wolfe said.

She expressed her vision for the class as a desire that each one will be able to say they took each moment in their individual lives and used it to learn and grow.

Purifoy presented diplomas. The frequency of how often he stepped aside to make way for board members demonstrated their level of personal activity in the lives of graduates.

Amy Hill presented to her son, Trey Hill, as well as Clayton Antwine and Myles Harvey. Board member Josh Petree presented to his son, Kyler Petree, plus Jackson Boudrey, Braden Bullington, Mason Dooley and Tate Pickens. Board president Travis Warren, besides his daughter, Catherine Warren, also presented to Avanley Danenhauer, while board member Lori Blew presented to Logan Burch.

