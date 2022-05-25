City Delays Pool Opening

The city of Prairie Grove announced Monday that the opening for the aquatic center will be delayed two weeks, from Saturday, May 28 to Saturday, June 11. The announcement, posted on the city's Facebook page and website, said major rehab work underway at the aquatic park will not be finished in time to open the pool this weekend. "We apologize for this delay," the post said.
City Delays Pool Openingby STAFF REPORT | May 25, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
