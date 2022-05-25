Sign in
City Delays Pool Opening

by STAFF REPORT | May 25, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

The city of Prairie Grove announced Monday that the opening for the aquatic center will be delayed two weeks, from Saturday, May 28 to Saturday, June 11. The announcement, posted on the city's Facebook page and website, said major rehab work underway at the aquatic park will not be finished in time to open the pool this weekend. "We apologize for this delay," the post said.

