Elder Statesman

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After 30 seasons of coaching football, track and field, plus other sports, coach John Elder is calling it a career at the end of the school year.

Elder has spent the last 19 years at Prairie Grove as the head junior high football coach and varsity assistant.

In 1992 he pioneered the football program at Arkansas Baptist, a Little Rock school now known as Baptist Prep.

That first season Elder coached grades 6-8 in a parochial league. The next year the Eagles' program became sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association and Elder found himself coaching the same student-athletes, now in grades 7-9.

"It was tough. I was pretty young. I learned that I didn't know very much at all and I didn't have anybody to mentor me in football," Elder said.

Elder spent five years at Arkansas Baptist, also serving as head junior high basketball coach for the eighth grade team from the fall of 1992 through the springs of 1997, and pioneering the Eagles' track and field program in the spring of 1994.

Elder found himself approaching the job from what he knew playing high school football at Wellington, Kan., a small town situated 35 miles south of Wichita, just north of the Oklahoma border.

"We were very fortunate to have some good athletes," Elder said.

Elder participated in every sport available growing up in Wellington, Kan. In seventh grade he threw the shotput and discus. As he matured he branched out into other events.

"I got a little bit faster so I started doing sprints and the high jump. The 400 meter, I liked running it a lot," he said.

Being around track and field gave him a good knowledge of the other events and his background made coaching that sport a more natural fit.

A friend, George Schroeder, introduced Elder to Gus Malzahn and the connection brought Elder to Springdale to serve on Malzahn's staff at Shiloh Christian. Malzahn had taken the job in 1996 and, with Elder on staff in 1997, he implemented his hurry-up, no-huddle offense. For the next four years, the Saints' prolific offense averaged almost 7,000 yards per season.

As an assistant to Malzahn, Elder became part of teams making four state title appearances and winning two state championships with two quarterbacks setting national records.

"There was so much wisdom he had in it and the hard work he put in. He just loved the game," Elder said.

The two occasionally text each other.

When Malzahn left to take the head coaching position at Springdale High, Chris Wood became head coach at Shiloh.

Elder gleaned more valuable insights into coaching from Wood.

"Chris was really good at reading defenses and secondary coverages. Figuring out that stuff helped me coaching quarterbacks," Elder said.

After two seasons on Wood's staff, Elder came to Prairie Grove to join Danny Abshier in his tenth season as head coach of the Tigers in the fall of 2003.

Elder took over the junior high program and found himself going head-to-head with his former school, Shiloh Christian, which never let go of the reins once the school adopted a fast-paced offense.

Abshier taught him how to address that. Elder discovered the value in limiting possessions, utilizing the Wing-T offense when facing a high-powered opponent like Shiloh or Pea Ridge, although he struggled to learn how to best run the Wing-T his first two seasons.

"I've stayed in that role for 19 years and I've enjoyed it. The first couple of years we struggled. I was just trying to figure out the Wing-T and how to run it, then we started having some good teams," Elder said.

He relished classic rivalry battles against Randy Osnes, who served as Farmington's head junior high football coach for 15 seasons. The rivalry brought out intensity from both teams. Elder was amazed at how well his teams against Farmington.

"That was a great battle against Randy Osnes. We loved to beat each other. I have a lot of respect for Randy; I really missed coaching against him when he wasn't doing it anymore," Elder said.

Osnes also knew how to manage a game. When Weston Bartholomew and Cooper Winters were ninth graders Elder calculated the junior Tigers had a physical advantage.

"We should have beat them by 40 points but we only won by about 14. He wasn't going to let us win big," Elder said.

One of Elder's favorite memories from the rivalry series happened with Anthony Sharp intercepting a Cardinal pass and returning it for a touchdown, something he still gets excited describing.

"I remember Anthony Sharp picking one off for a pick six and us winning that game in a close game that we didn't have any business being in that game," Elder said.

He counts coaching his son, John David Elder, as starting junior high quarterback among his personal highlights, particularly in a season where a key injury challenged the junior Tigers. Halfback Anthony Johnson broke his thumb in the Black and Gold game, an annual intra-squad scrimmage and fundraiser for Tiger football.

"I went from thinking this year's going to be pretty smooth to scrambling, trying to figure out how to win without him," Elder said.

John David found ways to compensate for Johnson's absence, quarterbacking the junior Tigers to crucial conference wins early in the season, and the squad built confidence.

"That year we had a couple of really good games, one at Huntsville that kind of started us on a roll and one at Pea Ridge. That year John David played pretty well," Elder said.

Elder also served as offensive coordinator for the Tiger varsity and those memories feature too many highlights to list. In the 2012 playoffs Prairie Grove trailed Pottsville 28-12 going into the fourth quarter. Elder dialed up a pass play that Abshier questioned, "Are you sure you want to run that play?"

Senior Colby Elkins was recovering from strep throat but Elder persisted and Abshier gave the OK. Winters, then a senior quarterback, completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Elkins, who ran underneath the loft and was going so fast he couldn't stop after catching the ball and ran over the hill and down to the fence.

The Tigers converted for two and Bartholomew added a short touchdown run to trim it to 28-26 with just inside five minutes to play. This time the 2-point conversion failed, but Prairie Grove got the ball back on a fumble recovery. Bartholomew punched the ball in from the two and Prairie Grove made good on a 2-point conversion, yet remained vulnerable with a 34-28 lead and plenty of time remaining.

Elder remembers two stops including a fluke against elusive Pottsville quarterback Micheal Perry.

"Brandon Nodier slipped through and sacked him. That was probably the biggest play of the game," Elder said.

Then Perry slipped and fell after pivoting on a naked bootleg that had the Tiger defense going the opposite direction.

"There was nobody out there. He would have scored," Elder said.

Elder's resignation comes on the heels of defensive coordinator Craig Laird leaving to become head coach at Hulbert, Okla.b, breaking up a long-term core trio of football brain trust at Prairie Grove.

"He's going to be successful. I think it's going to take a couple of years because they've gone through a carousel of coaches but he's in it for the long haul," Elder said of Laird.

Elder treasures his relationship with Abshier.

"What a great guy to work for. I love Danny. He's been like a brother to me," Elder said.

In addition to teaching Elder the intricacies of operating a Wing-T offense, Abshier's had a profound influence on Elder in other coaching aspects.

"He taught me how to treat kids and deal with them and love them and how to manage the game a little bit better," Elder said.

Elder plans to continue with the school district as an ALE instructor.