Farmington School Board Approves Covid Bonuses

FARMINGTON -- Farmington teachers and staff will receive an $800 bonus and classified employees will receive a 1.89% bonus as compensation for assuming new duties during the 2021-22 year because of covid-19.

Farmington School Board on Monday approved the bonuses as recommended by school superintendent Jon Laffoon and the administrative staff.

"We're very grateful to our staff, all our staff," Laffoon said in recommending the bonuses. "It's been a tough year again."

The bonuses for certified staff will come out of the district's federal covid funds, called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and the total amount is based on $800 per certified employee, not to exceed a budgeted amount of $206,000.

The district will use its operating fund to pay the bonus for classified employees, not to exceed $50,000. The bonus for classified employees must be at least $250, up to a maximum of $800.

Board member Josh Petree said he believed the bonus is the "right thing to do" and it's timely to give one at this point.

"It's well deserved for the teachers," Petree said. "I appreciate the teachers for everything you've done."

According to the recommendation, new duties because of covid-19 include teaching onsite or remotely, cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and other areas, additional time related to social distancing and monitoring face masks and physical distancing guidelines.

Any employee who resigned or was terminated before May 23 is not eligible for the additional pay.