First Half Shutout Key To Finals Win

BENTON -- A first half shutout became one of the cornerstones of Farmington's 4-3 win in the Class 4A State championship match at Everett Field in the Benton Athletic Complex Saturday.

Clarksville Coach Bryan Qualls admitted as much, saying the Panthers dug themselves a hole with their inability to find the net. He correctly calculated one of the keys to the match was going to be who scored first and when Farmington junior Drew White scored off Mateo Carbonel's throw-in to put the Cardinals (13-2-3) on top, 1-0, with the contest less than five minutes old it exposed Panther fears as dissension broke out and they started jawing with one another.

The high scoring Panthers (20-2-1) proved a worthy opponent by scoring three goals in the second half. Time and time again Clarksville players demonstrated their athleticism and soccer skills, yet throughout the first half Farmington defenders found ways to clear the ball or stop a shot while holding the Panthers scoreless for the first 42:47..

A big part of that came from the play of Farmington 2022 graduate Steven Gomez, who played goalie for the boys soccer team and was named MVP of the Class 4A State Finals. Gomez recorded several saves, including two key stops in the final 1:18 of the second half, as the Cardinals beat Clarksville, 4-3, to win the school's first state crown in soccer.

Gomez, playing in the final contest of his high school career, recorded a save at the 31 minute mark then leaped to challenge a penalty kick, which went high and caromed off the football goalpost cross bar harmlessly out-of-bounds.

The action played out fast and furious with the ball frequently going from one end of the field to the other quickly.

Farmington captured a 1-0 lead on Carbonel's throw-in assist to White with 35:09 left in the first half. That score combined with the superb defensive effort got to Clarksville as Farmington head coach Josh Fonville noted in his halftime speech to the Cardinals.

"Keep doing your job because I promise you this team [Clarksville] knows how special you are. Like he [assistant coach Brian Dean} just said keep your composure. There are relays. As soon as we scored they were at each other. They were chomping at each other so they're falling apart," Fonville said.

Carbonel got a shot on Clarksville's goal with 26:02 remaining in the first half 36 seconds before Gomez came out to smother the ball and halt a Panther attack on Farmington's end of the field.

Clarksville set up a corner kick with 24 minutes left in the first half and had a shot go off the left front post of the goal.

Many of Clarksville's threats over the first 40 minutes stemmed from the play of midfielders Nixon Galindo and Blay Soe, but try as they might the Panthers couldn't score in the first half. A penalty kick sailed high with 15:51 on the clock. A minute-and-a-half later Gomez made a save. He covered up the ball to stop another attack 45 seconds later and Landyn Faught denied a shot 57 seconds beyond that.

A Panther shot went wide just under 12 minutes left in the half and Farmington flipped the field. Ettore Boochi scored at the 11:27 mark to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Several more Clarksville attacks had to be fended off, but the score and psychological advantage belonged to Farmington leading 2-0 at halftime.

Fonville attributed some of Clarksville's missed shots to a slight breeze, which took the ball over the goal. Both he and Dean, who coaches the defense and goalkeepers, emphasized executing the fundamentals at halftime.

"Keep covering it, hey boys, defensively just stay contain, don't dive. They got it a couple of times on the back line that we were diving and luckily enough we got by with it," Dean said.

Clarksville scored twice in the first 5:43 of the second half to tie the match, 2-2. Farmington answered with Jorge Cervantes' goal retaking the lead at 3-2 at the 25:34 mark of the second half.

Cody Qualls scored his second goal of the match for Clarksville to force a second tie at 3-3 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Carbonel broke that deadlock with a sensational goal that turned out to be the winning score with 9:01 left and the Cardinals celebrated a state championship in their first trip to the soccer state finals.

"Our seniors really stepped up. I mean Mateo Carbonel there at the end scoring the last goal after they had tied us 3-3. That's the biggest thing, man, being able to overcome the adversity," Fonville said.

The Cardinals finished as 4A Conference Runner-up to Clarksville, but reversed that in the Class 4A Finals to become state champions with an overall record of 13-2-3.

"We had junior support with Jorge Cervantes. He's led our team in assists all year that just continued today. He had multiple assists today and a score. It's just a great, proud moment for Farmington," Fonville said.