Kestner Looking Toward College

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Olivia Kestner's true value showed up when her team needed her most during a nail-biting 39-36 upset of 4A-4 top seed Morrilton at the 4A North Regional in Farmington on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Kestner scored a layup to help the Tigers retain a 27-17 halftime lead before they withstood a Morrilton comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. She controlled four big defensive rebounds and blocked a shot in the contest that qualified the Lady Tigers for regionals where they placed second and advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals at Magnolia.

"I know that everybody in my senior class has been wanting to do it and always talked about our senior year that we were going to make it this far and I'm just really proud of us and happy that we did it," Kestner said.

The 6-feet senior signed a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball for Hendrix College, of Conway, earlier in February.

"I'm really excited to continue my high school basketball career. I'm really excited to bring it into college and just continue it for another four years," Kestner said.

Prairie Grove head girls basketball coach Kevin Froud thinks Kestner's game can be more effective at the collegiate level because it's more at times situational with a shot-clock factoring in.

"Olivia is having an opportunity to go to Hendrix and continue her education and continue playing basketball there. First of all she's been an outstanding teammate and a player that's a joy to coach. Second, she has something that not all of us have. She's 6-feet [tall] every time she wakes up in the morning and I think in the college game she might be able to work at it and get in some situational minutes and stuff like that can help them out," Froud said.

Kestner takes great joy in playing the game of basketball.

"I really love the competitiveness and the greatest thing about it is just making friends, the bond, the energy and just the happiness I get out of it," Kestner said.

Kestner plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering and major in physics. She cherishes the experience of growing up in a close knit community that supports girls basketball.

"I just love the community and how close we all are. I just love the small town feel and basketball in pee wee through high school. I just love everybody that I've played with, all the friends that I've made, all the memories, just everything about it really," Kestner said.

Not lost on Kestner is a strong supporting cast who helped shape her basketball career and get her to a level where she could attain a scholarship. She handed out thank yous all around.

"Definitely my parents, my mom, my dad, Coach Froud, Coach [Shelley] Dougan, Coach [Rachel] Harmon and everybody on my team has really helped me and pushed me every day in practice to get where I am now," Kestner said.

"I'm glad and proud for Olivia and I wish her the best," Froud said.