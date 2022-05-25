Lincoln Library Ready For Summer

Hello everyone! I wanted to catch you all up on what's going on here at the Lincoln Public Library. Our Summer Reading Program will start June 1 at 10 a.m. in the Community Building at the center of the square. All our programs this summer are free, and everyone is invited to come by. We have a calendar of events at the library and Ms. Hayley posts events on our website page.

The schedule for Wednesday, June 1: Amazeum Ocean exploration at 10 a.m.; Circuit Creatures at 1 p.m.; Fish Fusion at 2:30 p.m.

A magic show will be held June 8; Kinder Music Show on June 22 and the Amazeum will be back on June 22. We'll close out June with a magic show at 10 a.m. and foam cannon playtime.

To register for The Summer Reading Challenge, come to the library starting June 1, through June 30. You can also call us for more information at 824-3294.

Our GED classes have ended for the summer but will resume in the Fall. These classes are also free and open to anyone who wants/ needs to get their GED.

We have the latest in DVDs and books for your enjoyment this summer. Ms. Leandra has been working on expanding our audio book collection for children and juniors. When your child has work to do, say, clean up their room, put on an audio book for them to listen to while they work....you know..since they will be in there for hours! Listening to a book does help the time to go by faster.

Do you have any ideas for books or DVDs or even audio books that we should purchase? If you have some favorites, let us know. You can come by or call us and tell us what your favorite items are. We appreciate hearing from you!

A big "thank you" to everyone who has donated books and other items. Your giving is one of several reasons we are getting new shelves, to make more room for books. We have such an awesome community!

Stay safe and have a wonderful summer!