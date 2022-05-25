Local FFA Teams Win Honors At State

The following FFA teams from Lincoln and Farmington received championship honors at the 95th Arkansas FFA State Convention, held April 25-27 in Hot Springs.

Agricultural Communications

Members of the Lincoln FFA Chapter received state championship honors in the State FFA Agricultural Communications Career Development Event.

Team members include Emily Longwith, Laci Kyle, Annakah Gass and Hailey Crawley. This team will represent Arkansas in the Agricultural Communications CDE at the National FFA Convention in October.

The State Champion Individual was Emily Longwith from the Lincoln FFA Chapter.

During the Agricultural Communications CDE, participants complete a communications quiz and editing exercise. The students also complete practicums in the areas of news writing, opinion writing, web design and video editing.

This $2,000 award is sponsored on the state level by Fresh County Fundraising. The awards were presented during the 95th Arkansas FFA Convention, April 25-27.

Food Science and Technology

Members of the Lincoln FFA Chapter received state championship honors in the State FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event (CDE).

Team members include Brianna Avellanda, Symphony Richards, Lauren Horn and Nv-Ya Jackson.

The team will represent Arkansas in the Food Science and Technology CDE at the National FFA Convention in October.

The State Champion Individual was Brianna Avellaneda from the Lincoln FFA Chapter.

The purpose of the contest is to stimulate learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry and to assist students in developing a good working knowledge of sound principles used in a team decision-making process.

This $2,000 award is sponsored on the state level by the Arkansas FFA Foundation.

Livestock Evaluation

Members of the Farmington FFA Chapter received championship honors in the State FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) during the 2022 Arkansas FFA State Convention in Hot Springs.

Team members include Wyatt Hunt, Shelby Earnheart, Austin Rogers and Chloe Mabry. The team will represent Arkansas in the Livestock Evaluation CDE at the National FFA Convention in October.

The State Champion Individual was Taylor Hoover from the Vilonia FFA Chapter.

The Livestock Evaluation CDE is designed to help students learn to evaluate beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine based on physical characteristics. Additionally, participants evaluate records for breeding and market usage. The participants also give oral reasons explaining their choices of alignment for certain classes.

This $2,000 award is sponsored on the state level by the Arkansas FFA Foundation. The awards were presented during the 95th Arkansas FFA Convention in Hot Springs, Arkansas, April 25-27.

To learn more about Arkansas FFA, visit arkansasffa.org.

COURTESY PHOTO Lincoln FFA's agricultural communications team: (left to right) Annakah Gass, Laci Kyle, Hailey Crawley, Emily Longwith

