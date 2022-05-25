Once A Wolf, Always A Wolf





LINCOLN -- Lincoln High's 2022 valedictorian found out three days before the graduation ceremony that he had achieved the top spot academically for the Class of 2022.

Jackson Endacott said that was only a problem because before that, he thought he was in the clear, bringing laughter from his fellow classmates and a stadium filled on the home side with many others standing around the fence.

"Writing this speech in two days was tough considering I typically wait until the last moment to do anything in my life, but when the moment you're told to do something is also the last moment, there's pretty much no time to procrastinate," Endacott said May 19, addressing the Class of 2022 on a warm, sunny, windy evening at Tiger Arena.

Endacott pointed out his senior class managed to graduate despite a pandemic and students in the Class of 2022 grew into "better people" throughout their four years at Lincoln High.

"One important thing I learned throughout my four years at Lincoln High School is that understanding yourself and what you really want to do is essential to growing into the person you want to become."

He encouraged his classmates to find their passion, pursue it relentlessly and accept that failure is part of the process. He also encouraged them to make a positive impact on the community around them, no matter what passions they decide to follow.

The graduation ceremony opened, as most graduation ceremonies do, with Pomp and Circumstance, played by the Lincoln High band. Graduates marched two-by-two across the field from the visitor side to the home side, taking several seconds to stand on the home sideline facing their parents, grandparents, guardians, friends and others attending the celebration.

This year's stage faced the homestands so families were able to see their children as seniors stepping onto the stage to accept a high school diploma and stepping off the stage into the next phase of life as high school graduates.

Senior Jocelyn Watts gave the invocation and the high school band played the National Anthem and Battle Hymn of the Republic.

School Superintendent Mary Ann Spears welcomed everyone to the ceremony, and Lily Sterling, class president, welcomed the senior class. Lincoln High choir shared the song, Seasons of Love.

Lincoln continued its treasured graduation traditions, a senior slide show and the presentation of flowers where seniors go up into the stands to present flowers to family members as a way to show gratitude for supporting them over the years.

Salutatorian Seth Murray thanked all who helped the seniors to complete their formal education.

"Your job was to help us grow to stand on our own, and the diploma we receive tonight symbolizes that," Murray said. "However, though you will continue to support us and aid us, what happens from here relies on us."

Murray said his title "salutatorian" was based on his grade point average but it didn't mean he was better, smarter or a harder worker than anyone else.

"Salutatorian is determined by a number. But numbers don't define the character it took to accomplish what we have today, " Murray said. "Today is your first step towards greatness. And if you think a high school diploma is not a feat of greatness, let me show you. Many of us are 18. We could have dropped out and not have to worry about final exams, athletics, any of that. But here we are. We all have our reasons, but ultimately, we chose to stay in school. That, in my eyes, is remarkable."

Graduation is the first of many feats, Murray said.

"You are your own author. Write a story to remember," he said in closing his speech to the senior class.

Lincoln High Principal Stan Karber reminded seniors that they are part of his family.

"I've learned as much from you as you will ever learn from me. I promise you that," Karber told his seniors. "I told you yesterday morning that it's a cliche, that this is the end but it's also the beginning. I have expectations of how you're supposed to move forward and how you're supposed to act. How you're supposed to represent this school and represent everything that we went through together."

Don't hesitate, Karber said, to call him or others at the school if they ever needed anything.

"When you show up to celebrate, you do it loudly, and you continue when you walk off this field to represent what we've all lived together. Because we are a family."

The graduation program listed 81 seniors graduating as the Class of 2022. Of those, 18 seniors were vocational completers; six were three-year band completers; one completed three years of choir; six completed three years in theatre and 14 achieved a three-year letterman in the same sport.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln High seniors, dressed in graduation caps and gowns, cross the Wolf Stadium football field two by two as they process to their seats. Here, Tristan Gilbreath, left, and Zach Geirtz have their turn to come into the stadium.



With 20:22 on the Lincoln Wolves scoreboard in the background, Seth Murray, salutatorian of the Lincoln Class of 2022, addresses his fellow classmates during the May 19 ceremony.



Lincoln High choir members Audrey Pike, left, Lily Hopkins, Zacchaeus Yang and Jaqueline Meadors enjoy singing Seasons of Love at the 2022 Lincoln High graduation ceremony. The choir is led by Jason Burns.



PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln High seniors Blake Bowen, left, Brody Bowen, Katie Jones and Katelyn Horn quickly walk across the football field with roses in hand to give to family members sitting in the stands. The presentation of flowers is a tradition each year at Lincoln's graduation ceremony.



Lincoln High senior Katelynn Horn presents a red rose to her grandmother, Edwina Gilmer of Springdale, during the presentation of flowers at the Lincoln graduation ceremony.



Alexus Prichard, Lincoln High senior, decorated her graduation cap for the commencement ceremony on May 19 at Wolf Stadium. Her message to others: "A Sweet Ending To A New Beginning."



Lincoln High Principal Stan Karber congratulates Jackson Endacott, valedictorian of the Class of 2022.



Lincoln High graduate Krystal Zumpano was the last one to accept her high school diploma May 19 at the graduation ceremony at Wolf Stadium. The program listed 81 seniors for the Class of 2022.





