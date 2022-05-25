OPINION: Primary voting ends; runoffs begin; November looms large

It's strange to write a column on the Tuesday night election totals on the Thursday before, but we've been here before.

The exacting results of May 24, no doubt, are in and being published both online and in the daily newspapers. It is still possible some last-minute races may grace the news columns of the weekly newspapers today due to computer tabulations and late-night totals coming in quickly.

What is known and what is unknown does matter.

Several races both in the newly drawn Arkansas State Senate and Arkansas State House, involving just one political party, are over.

The Republican majority party in Arkansas has just finished a record number of inner-party races, some facing Democrats and Libertarians in November.

It does appear that the state Supreme Court races, for the meantime, are ended and that November will not see any new justices as the two-seeking re-election this term pulled through.

A big question mark is on the GOP Primary for the United States senate race for Arkansas.

Did two-term incumbent and former Congressman John Boozman gather in more than 50.1 percent to avoid a runoff in his party?

I suspect he did.

Boozman, while quiet and often unassuming, ran a brilliant media campaign, outspent all these challengers and very effectively in GOP circles, stayed true to his No. 1 supporters -- former President Donald John Trump, Boozman's former campaign manager and front runner in the Arkansas GOP Gubernatorial race, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (more on her in a bit) and our junior firebrand U.S. Senator Tom Cotton.

While Cotton has never seemed coy in this race, endorsing Boozman alongside former President Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, there was one late, but glaring difference in the two U. S. senators from Arkansas.

Just a week ago, Boozman announced (and playing the very far right of the GOP Party) he was joining seven other U.S. senators to deny more financial aid to the Ukrainians. Cotton, a true War Hawk, went the other way, wanting the U.S. to send more bombs, guns, planes and instruments of war fare against the Russians.

Does this late minute move make Boozman look weak against the Russians -- but not as weak as in the face of $4 plus gasoline and $5.50 gallon diesel fuel?

Should one of his two challengers make it to a runoff -- watch for Boozman to clobber any challenger by big double digits.

Closer to home, there will be a runoff for the GOP nomination for Washington County Judge amid some very hard feelings in the party.

And even closer to the Governor's Mansion -- I doubt there is a hint of a runoff for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who may have set a Primary Election record for highest percentage of votes seen in the GOP Primary in a decade.

The scrum for Lt. Governor with five candidates, I'm afraid, did not advance the best two candidates for a statewide runoff.

The major question is, will the GOP nominee for governor enter that race to pick a "workable" Lt. Governor, should that race not turn out as expected.

Some local GOP races with no Democrats for November, as expected, selected a new state senator for largely Crawford and southern Washington County; and returned a long-time held state GOP House seat to the incumbent easily.

Any upset would be in the House District 22 GOP race in Farmington and Fayetteville. Will five-term Democrat David Whitaker get a new GOP challenger? Or just recycle the same one he beat by double digits just two years ago.

A runoff for the state Senate District that reaches from the state's farthest corner down to Fayetteville's city limits and most of Washington County seems likely for mid-June.

But I do not think the trio of challengers for House District over in Prairie Grove and Lincoln, will end in a runoff.

Again, this is written on a Thursday before election day and things -- even that late -- can change.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.