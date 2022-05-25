PG Council Approves Ballistic Shields For Police

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In the future, Prairie Grove Police Department will have two protective ballistic shields that officers can use when they respond to high risk calls.

Prairie Grove City Council on May 16 approved purchasing two Bellator III shields for $4,671 each through the state bid process. It will take about four to six weeks for the department to receive the shields.

Chief Chris Workman said his officers have been requesting the shields, especially those who work patrol. Officers wear ballistic vests but these do not protect the head, Workman said.

He gave council members an example of when the shields could have been used recently. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call where one of the people involved was in another room holding a gun to his head.

The officers were only one room over, trying to talk the man out of it, Workman said, noting there have been other calls when officers could have used the protective shields.

Workman said the shields will be kept at the department and officers will grab them when responding to what could be a high risk situation.

According to information about the shields, the shields have a reinforced viewport and are made of ballistic material and have been tested against special threat rounds.

The council also approved another request from Workman to amend the cost the city is paying for two new Dodge Durangos. The cost for each vehicle and its equipment has gone up a total of about $7,500, Workman said.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the city will pay for the new ballistic shields and the increased cost for the police vehicles from its .25-cent local sales tax dedicated to the police and fire departments.

The council also approved an ordinance to allow a 5% local preference, up to $35,000, for purchases made through competitive bidding.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said the ordinance gives the city an option if a local company's competitive bid is within 5% of the low bid. Hudson said the city doesn't have to use the option.

The council approved two rezoning requests that were recommended by Prairie Grove Planning Commission.

It rezoned 310 S. Pittman from O-1, office, to R-1, single family residential, at the request of Donny Edwards. The structure has been used as an office and the owner wants to turn it back into a residence. The building is in a residential area.

It also rezoned 2765 E. Heritage Parkway from A-1, agriculture, to B-1, business, at the request of James Johnson. Johnson plans to expand his business, Discount T-Shirts and Embroidery, and asked to rezone to the correct zone for a business.

The council approved an informal subdivision plat, which will be three commercial lots on Heritage Parkway between Gabriella's restaurant and the small mini-storage building, and approved an amended final plat for Prairie View subdivision off Heritage Parkway.

The council discussed changing the default speed limit in Prairie Grove from 30 m.p.h. to 25 m.p.h. An ordinance making this change will be on the council's June 20 agenda.