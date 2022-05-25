Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Steven Fitzpatrick, 41, of Westville, Okla., was cited May 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Douglas Allen, 57, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 11 in connection with DWI, speeding, careless driving, open container.

Randall Lawton, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Maguire, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 13 in connection with terroristic threatening, assault on a family member third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Bryant Morgan, 30, of Springdale, was arrested May 14 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of interlock device, careless driving.

A 16-year-old boy of Prairie Grove, was cited May 17 in connection with criminal mischief.

Misty Simmons, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 18 in connection with public intoxication.

Christina Tucker, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Danny McAnelly, 49, of Fayetteville, was cited May 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.