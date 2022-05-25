COURTESY PHOTO The following first graders from PGES were recognized for the character word perseverance: left to right: Collins Oxford, Audrey Marcom, Rhett Mclean, JJ Benton, Lincoln Hutchens, Maritza Torres, Emma Shepherd, Katelynn Belew. Not pictured, James Usry.

Students from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recognized for the character word "perseverance." COURTESY PHOTO The following fourth graders from Prairie Grove were recognized for the character word perseverance: left to right: Nora Cole, Kaitlyn Falkner, Maren Ogle, Lexington Ledford, Charlotte Forrest. Not pictured, Annabelle Kimball.

COURTESY PHOTO The following kindergarten students from PGES were recognized for the character word perseverance: left to right: Mack Berta, Gage Byrd, Lilimay Dittmer, Fletch Smith, Gatlin Caudle, Addison Ritchey, Lela Davis, Abigail Howell.

COURTESY PHOTO The following second graders from PGES were recognized for the character word perseverance: left to right: Ethan McConnell, Kyle Butler, Lyla Cordeiro, Aubrey Clement, Ava Reed, Zella Boyd, Gabriel Thomas.

COURTESY PHOTO The following third graders from Prairie Grove were recognized for the character word perseverance: left to right: Emma Cox, Diego Saldana, Winter Molz, Tyler Easterling, Cooper Carter, Maverick Morris.



Print Headline: Showing Perseverance

