Singing A Victory Song

Lyrics composed by David, the Psalmist, as a tribute to Israel's fallen national heroes, King Saul and Prince Jonathan, recorded in 2 Samuel 1:22-23 (Living Bible) serve purpose today.

These ancient lyrics originally uttered in Hebrew by the world's most influential composer help put in context gallant accomplishments as the community honors Farmington's 2022 boys soccer Class 4A State champions. That distinction achieved through victories over Wynne (2-0), Pulaski Academy (3-2) and De Queen (1-0) in the Class 4A State tournament and an ultimate 4-3 triumph over Clarksville in the State Finals Saturday morning at the Benton Athletic Complex.

"Both Saul and Jonathan slew their strongest foes, And did not return from battle empty-handed.

How much they were loved, how wonderful they were--Both Saul and Jonathan! ... They were swifter than eagles, stronger than lions."

-- David, the Psalmist, 2 Samuel 1:22-23 (Living Bible)

In this case, borrowing concepts expressed within these revered words saluting fallen warriors stands out as equally fitting to describe Farmington's living heroes. In my Native American culture it's customary for the Crow to sing songs to recognize warriors returning victoriously from battle. Maybe we could persuade Farmington assistant softball coach Steve Morgan, an accomplished musician, vocalist and composer, to play his guitar and sing.

the Cardinals overcame their strongest foes,

defeating talented athletes from Clarksville, De Queen, Pulaski Academy and Wynne,

matching wits against skilled tacticians and coaches,

triumphing over superior numbers and more experienced programs,

grinding it out in an effort to stay hydrated and fresh,

while thriving in the physically challenging climate,

of the heat and humidity of Arkansas' River Valley

they were swifter than Yellowjackets, stronger than Panthers, Leopards, and Bruins

these Cardinals returned from the vanquished competition,

neither empty-handed, nor empty-headed, nor empty hearted,

together on the field, united in purpose, discipline and heart,

each individual role played like an arrow drawn forth from the quiver of faith

with a timely launch, they hit the target discovering their destiny

shot in the trajectory of truth and victory

-- Sings With His Heart (Cherokee/Crow)

MARK HUMPHREY GREW UP AMONG A VAST EXTENDED FAMILY OF THE CROW INDIANS IN SOUTHCENTRAL MONTANA. HIS INDIAN NAME, "SINGS WITH HIS HEART," WAS GIVEN TO HIM BY HIS LATE ADOPTED FATHER, WALTER "MERLE" BIG MEDICINE, (JULY 19, 1941 - NOV. 22, 2021) OF DUNMORE, MONT. HUMPHREY IS A MEMBER OF A FEDERALLY RECOGNIZED TRIBE. HUMPHREY'S LYRICAL COMPOSITIONS DERIVE FROM A RICH SPIRITUAL AND NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE. HUMPHREY IS A SPORTS WRITER FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER. OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.



