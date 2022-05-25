State Championship In Pictures

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington boys soccer team, coaches and managers observe a moment of silence prior to Saturday's state championship against Clarksville at the Benton Athletic Complex. The Cardinals prevailed 4-3 in the contest to conclude a 13-2-3 season culminated by winning the Class 4A State Finals. They put the only blemish on Clarksville's regular season conference record by earning a 1-1 tie on April 12, then lost to the Panthers, 3-0, in the conference championship match on May 6 before winning the biggest prize of all by a 4-3 score Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Steven Gomez played goalie for the boys soccer team and was named MVP of the Class 4A State Finals Saturday. Gomez recorded several saves, including two key stops in the final 1:18, as the Cardinals beat Clarksville, 4-3, to win the crown.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Worthy opponent, a Clarksville player demonstrates his athleticism and soccer skill while battling a Farmington defender during a first half mid-air confrontation for control of the ball 20 yards from the goal. Farmington held the Panthers scoreless in the first half, a feat which became one of the cornerstones of Saturday's 4-3 win in the Class 4A State championship match at the Benton Athletic Complex.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington fans displayed spirit signs hung on the fence and a rousing show of enthusiasm while cheering the Cardinals during Saturday's Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex. Farmington beat Clarksville, 4-3, to win the title.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Benton Athletic Complex.played host to the 2022 Class 4A State boys soccer finals Saturday and became the historic setting as Farmington's fledgling boys soccer program claimed the school's first ever state championship in the sport with a 4-3 defeat of Clarksville.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Clarksville head coach Bryan Qualls and the Panthers bench can only watch helplessly as the final seconds tick away with Farmington junior Ettore Boochi keeps the ball tied up in Saturday's state championship. Farmington defeated Clarksville, 4-3, in the Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Luis Zavala (left) battles Clarksville junior Shar Paw for control of the ball during Saturday's Class 4A State boys soccer finals at the Benton Athletic Complex. Farmington's fledgling boys soccer program won the school's first ever state championship in the sport with a 4-3 defeat of Clarksville in its second full season of competition after the junior varsity schedule planned for 2020 was canceled due to covid.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington interim boys soccer head coach Josh Fonville goes over final pregame instructions exhorting the squad not to be satisfied with merely qualifying for the Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex Saturday. The Cardinals bought in to that message and defeated Clarksville, 4-3, to bring home the school's first state championship in boy's soccer.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington players hug each other, celebrating a goal by Drew White (No. 13) to take a 1-0 first half lead in Saturday's Class 4A State championship. Farmington knocked off Clarksville, 4-3, in the Class 4A State Finals at the Benton Athletic Complex.

